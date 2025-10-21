Are you in these throwback photos at Triple Kirks in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are you in these throwback photos at Triple Kirks in Aberdeen?

We've gone into the archives from nights out of yesteryear — can you see yourself or any of your pals in these old party photos from Triple Kirks in Aberdeen? Kieran Beattie
Kieran Beattie
Pictured from left are Zsofia Andalics, Tereza Peterkova, Nikolett Tompa and Sandra Martinez on a night out in Triple Kirks in 2015. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Pictured from left are Zsofia Andalics, Tereza Peterkova, Nikolett Tompa and Sandra Martinez on a night out in Triple Kirks in 2015. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Triple Kirks in Aberdeen has been one of the city’s go-to drinking spots for generations of locals and students alike.

It’s certainly changed a lot over the years, but it’s always had a lot going for it.

It has a prime location at the end of Belmont Street, a stone’s throw away from the old RGU Union on Schoolhill.

A beer garden, which used to sometimes get quite a lot of sun, at least until the big student accommodation was built right next to it.

And perhaps most importantly for those seeking a proper night out, it’s conveniently directly underneath a club which I’ll always remember as Exodus, no matter what it’s called now.

Back in 2015, our photographers were out capturing party pics throughout the city centre, including a few nights at TKs.

Scroll through our gallery of our Triple Kirks photos from 2015 and see if you can see yourself or your pals — just remember to bring your yellow card.

Our gallery of 2015 Triple Kirks party pics

Lynsey Irvine, left and Jade Flannigan. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Sean MacDonald, left and Ilona Jaakkola. Image: DC Thomson.
Martin Bryce, left and Rebecca Cleland. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Anna Kabedeva, left and Catherine Bremner. Image: Heather Folwie/DC Thomson
Pictured from left are Zsofia Andalics, Tereza Peterkova, Nikolett Tompa and Sandra Martinez. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Pictured from left are Katie Huxtable, Laura Cryle and Debbie Davidson. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Pictured from left are Craig Buchan, left and Chris Hadden. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Pictured from left are Robbie Harper, Calum Harper and Doug Garden. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Kirsty Russell and Stuart Petrie at Triple Kirks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pictured are from left, Lindsey Mitchell, Rachel Mann and Sophie Cowie at Triple Kirks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Heather Stewart, left and Amber Dawson. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Pictured are from left, Megan McConochie, Jennifer McKernan cor and Lauren Smith. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Pictured from left are Callum Scott, David Sked and Jordan McRae. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Pictured from left are Michael Groarke, Stephanie Morrison, Sam Hutcheson and Sarah Ramunno. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Stephanie Armstrong and Brendan Clarke. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Melissa McPhee, left and Louise Galt. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
From left are Kristie Reid, David Evans and Eleanor Peters. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Marta Kotonska, left and Beata Ficek. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Lucy Cuthbert and Rhys Elmsile. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Tamsin Venter and Marius Kyllo. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Michael Wren, left and Michael Melluso. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Kiran Solanki, left and Yanik Myeerg. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Pictured from left are Patrick Kelsey, Ryan Cadenhead and David Singer. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Cathrine Donaldson, left and Ailie Brown. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson
Pictured from left are Hannah McLaren, Holly Rocliffe and Will Creed. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

