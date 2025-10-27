‘We’ve had to restart our lives from scratch in Kintore, now we’re selling sushi’

“It felt as if time had stopped – like everything was just a bad dream,” says Olha Roshchuk, recalling May 2022, when her family fled Ukraine to start over in Scotland.

“I still find it hard to describe that period of our lives,” the 35-year-old adds.

“It was fear, pain, and complete uncertainty. We packed our entire life into three suitcases and went forward into the unknown.

“You think that any moment you’ll wake up and everything will be as it was before – you’ll be home with no rockets flying above your head, and your loved ones are safe and alive.

“It’s still painful to remember because many of our close friends and relatives are no longer with us.”

‘Before the war, life was peaceful and full of dreams’

Olha, her husband Pavlo Lutsuik, 29, their 15-year-old son Dmytro (Dima) Liemieshonok, and her mum Tetyana have lived in Aberdeenshire for three years.

She recalls the overwhelming sense of “starting from zero” – in a country where everything was new, unfamiliar, and uncertain.

“Before the war, our life in Ukraine was peaceful and full of dreams.”

For the first three months, the family stayed with a sponsor family.

During that time, Olha and Pavlo found jobs at McDonald’s, while Dima started attending Inverurie Academy.

“It was a very dark and difficult time for our family,” Olha explains.

“We worked night shifts six days a week, constantly exhausted and worried about our loved ones back in Ukraine. The uncertainty of the future was terrifying.”

But amid the hardship, they pushed forward. The family bought a car and soon after moved into a home of their own in Kintore.

Olha adds: “We fell in love with the area instantly.

“We renovated our home ourselves and moved in a month later. From that moment, it truly started to feel like a new beginning.”

Cooking up a new life in Kintore

What began as a journey marked by fear slowly began to transform.

“Like most Ukrainians, we absolutely love good food – anyone that knows us will understand,” Olha says.

Back when Olha and Pavlo were working late hours, the couple would batch-cook frozen dishes on their days off.

“Then we thought: why not make frozen meals for others, too?” Olha adds.

This inspired the launch of their venture, The Varenyky (Ukrainian dumplings).

When they couldn’t find the kind of sushi they loved back in Ukraine here in the north-east, they expanded their menu and rebranded as The Sushi.

“We started making sushi at home just for ourselves. And that’s how The Sushi was born.

“We wanted to introduce locals to Ukrainian cuisine and show that our food can be simple, filling, and incredibly delicious.

“Everything is made by hand, using only fresh, high-quality ingredients.

“We didn’t have any previous experience in the food industry, but when has that ever stopped anyone?”

From newcomers to business owners

Starting a business in a new country was never going to be easy. The family handled everything themselves – from council paperwork and hygiene certificates to sourcing ingredients and learning UK food regulations.

“Many products in the UK are completely different from those in Ukraine, so we had to fully adapt our recipes,” Olha says.

Olha, Pavlo, and Tetyana trained with sushi chefs, took hygiene courses, and spent months refining their menu “almost without days off.”

They also organised hospitality evenings to introduce locals to traditional Ukrainian dishes and flavours.

The Sushi officially launched last summer, starting out as a delivery service but has since expanded into takeaway orders.

Each order is personalised with customers’ preferences, allergies, and intolerances taken into account.

“Everything we do is filled with gratitude to the UK for giving us the chance to start a new life,” adds Olha.

“For us, this is not just a business – it’s our way of giving back, and sharing warmth and love through food.”

Olha on her family adapting to unfamiliar surroundings

In Ukraine, Pavlo worked as a a manager for a chain of electronics stores, and Olha ran her own travel agency.

“We travelled a lot, worked hard, and truly lived our best life – full of energy, plans, and happiness,” Olha explains.

Despite this being taken away from them, the family have thrived in Kintore.

They dream of opening a small sushi place in Aberdeen – “a cosy spot where people can enjoy fresh sushi and feel the warmth of Ukrainian hospitality.”

Dima has settled happily into school life and is a Royal Air Force cadet, while Tetyana plays a key role in the kitchen.

“We are a true family team,” Olha says.

“This journey has taught me that nothing is impossible when you truly believe in what you do.

“We started from zero – and step by step, we built something meaningful together.

“I’ve learned patience, strength, and faith – in myself, my loved ones, and life itself.”

Turning a home-cooked passion into a shared local experience

Local people have been incredibly supportive.

“We often cook for small local events and gatherings across Aberdeenshire, and each time we feel that we’ve truly become part of this community,” she goes on to say.

“It’s incredibly heartwarming to see people come back to us again, bringing their families and friends. When you put your heart into what you do, people feel it.

“We hope to keep growing – not just as a business, but as a part of the community that welcomed us so warmly.”

If you enjoyed this feature, you may also like: