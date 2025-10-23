Interview: Susie Wolff was driven to succeed, from Oban origins peak of Formula One

Susie Wolff was initially sceptical when publishing companies began asking her if she was interested in telling her life story.

“I’m only 42,” she pointed out, “and have plenty of other things to focus on for the next few years.” And yet, even as Scotland’s premier female in the pit and paddock discussed it with her brother, David Stoddart, the idea sparked their imagination.

And thus a coffee in Oban was the catalyst for the pair collaborating on Driven, one of the best sports books of this or any other year.

Susie Wolff has blazed her own trail

There was never going to be any shortage of material for the project.

After all, Susie made history in 2014 by becoming the first woman in more than two decades to take part in a Formula One race weekend.

She subsequently led a Formula E team from the back of the grid to world championship contenders. And in 2023, she was appointed managing director of F1 Academy: an all-women series to develop the next generation of female talent.

From the outset, there were obstacles, despite her family’s passion for motorbikes and their determination to boost their daughter’s ambitions in a kart, in a car, whatever.

When she beat the boys, many of the latter took it as a sign of weakness. “Imagine losing to a girl,” some of them would jeer. And that didn’t just happen in her early days.

Pink was the colour of the car

Even after travelling to Europe and becoming a well-regarded figure for her prowess and professionalism, chauvinism was always lurking in her rear-view mirror.

Indeed, she was left in a potentially terrifying situation at the end of a Hugo Boss Christmas party when a drunken reveller — “one of the most powerful men in F1” — repeatedly phoned her at 2am and said he was coming to her hotel room.

As she recalls: “My mind rationalised it — [he was] just drunk, just having fun. He would call it a day soon enough. I lay back down.

“And then the knocking on the door.

“I shot up, my heart hammering.

“A voice outside the door. The door handle started moving.

The inner voice said: ‘Stay calm’

“A split second of frozen panic. ‘Think Susie, think. Stay calm.’ I moved quickly, wedging the desk chair under the door handle. I sat on the edge of my bed, my eyes fixed on the handle. It jerked again. ‘What am I going to do if that door opens?’

“I couldn’t think of anyone I could call to help me… I was shaking, terrified. Forcing myself to take deep breaths.

“I mapped the room. The wardrobe. The door to the stairwell. If he managed to force his way in, I’d slip into the wardrobe, wait, and the second I had an opening, I’d run.

‘It left a knot in my stomach’

“I knew where the stairs were. I could be in reception in seconds.

“‘Stay calm. Stay in control.’

“The thudding stopped. Silence.”

Susie later received an apology from this individual and the pair shook hands.

Yet, as she said: “That doesn’t excuse the fact the night had left me shaken. And that’s the part that is so particular to the female experience — how quickly the room can shift, how fast we’re made to question our safety, our instincts, our own role in the moment.

So many have similar stories

“Although things have changed, it’s still an uphill struggle, especially when power and influence are involved.

“There are still men who would rather silence than be held accountable and, for women, the cost of speaking out remains far too high.”

Susie hasn’t shirked any of these issues on her return to Scotland this week. When we hooked up on Wednesday, her voice was sorely in need of Strepsils, but she looked as if she was proud of the work which she and David have created.

There’s nothing cosy or formulaic, nothing which AI could have generated in her account of becoming an expert swimmer in Oban, tackling the likes of Lewis Hamilton in karts, or the loneliness she faced amidst a wall of testosterone-laced machismo.

Her account of Toto is striking

Eventually, she met, dated and married Toto Wolff, the billionaire team principal of Mercedes, and became a mother, but there’s nothing bland about their relationship.

On the contrary, he is frazzled by her neatness and need to compartmentalise. She, meanwhile, frets over discovering that Toto will be late for his own funeral.

And when he makes funny faces at her as she’s on a business call, she calls him an “Arschloch” (German for “asshole”) as soon as her assignment is finished.

As she told me: “I didn’t want this just to be a motorsport book, but something which really reflected the journey I have been on.

“However, I definitely couldn’t have done it without David. He forced me to go deep, forced me to scratch beneath the surface and look at how my life had unfolded.

‘I wasn’t a Tomboy in my youth’

“I wasn’t a tomboy, I loved Barbie and I loved pink, but I felt I had to shield it away once I was involved in karts and racing because it would have made me look weak.

“But now, I have a new perspective on that. And I realise it’s not a choice any more between pink or being in a racing car. You can do both.”

The F1 Academy will certainly make a difference in that direction, along with such initiatives as the Netflix documentaries, allied to the rising number of women who attend events on the Grand Prix circuit.

So I asked Susie what advice she would offer to young girls in the Highlands & Islands, in Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who aspire to follow in her slipstream?

‘You have to believe in yourself’

She told me: “If I can do it, anybody can do it. I have shown it’s possible, despite coming from a small town, two and a half hours away from the nearest karting circuit.

“I had huge support from my family and although people might see me now and think I have a very polished life, it was tough, it was very tough at times.

“But listen, there is always a way, and you have to be tenacious and determined and committed to what you want to do, whether it’s in sport or business — or both.

“It’s important to dream big because we are generally capable of achieving more than we think we are [as teenagers].

The sky is the limit

“It takes self-belief and lots of it. That’s one of the main messages from the book.

“You can’t expect somebody else to believe in you if you don’t believe in yourself.”

Susie Wolff is one of the most competitive, driven personalities I have ever met – and that assertion dates back to an interview I did with her more than 20 years ago.

She might be diminutive of stature, but she is as fragile as a moose.

And if this compelling work isn’t nominated for awards in the future, I’ll eat my McLaren baseball cap.

Driven by Susie Wolff is published by Hodder & Stoughton, available now.