‘I’ve never felt better’: Cove slimmer Emma’s unreal transformation

Forever wearing baggy clothes, Emma Duncan was so self-conscious about her weight that she would try to hide herself.

But that was 12 months ago.

Now the 25-year-old feels happier, healthier and more confident than ever after signing up with Aberdeen personal trainer Amy Sinclair.

In the space of just a year, Emma has shed an incredible 17kg and dropped three dress sizes from a 16 to a 10.

“Last year I was really unhappy with my weight, forever wearing baggy clothes to hide what was underneath and I knew something had to change,” says Emma who lives in Cove.

“I started off completing a block of joint PT sessions with Amy and I can say it was the best decision I ever made.”

‘I wasn’t feeling how I should be’

Before Emma started her weight-loss journey over a year ago, she weighed 84kg and admits that her lifestyle and eating habits weren’t as healthy as they could be.

“I never had a healthy diet as I would just binge everything to be honest,” says Emma, who works as a senior operations recruitment coordinator for Altrad.

“Takeaways were quite a big one and I used to go out a lot more and drink at the weekends just because it was the weekend.

“So I wasn’t comfortable with how I looked and I was constantly tired.

“I just wasn’t feeling how I should be.”

Cove slimmer says PT changed her life…

Emma says she had tried crash diets in the past but none of them worked.

“I’ve been going to the gym for a lot of years and I did go through crash diets where I would lose weight but then because they were so harsh, I would just put it straight back on,” says Emma.

Everything changed when Emma signed up with Amy Sinclair, a self-employed personal trainer who is based at Banks O’Dee Fitness at Spain Park in Aberdeen.

“From that first PT session with Amy, it changed my life forever,” says Emma.

“These were tough but after every session, I felt so good within myself and Amy forever hyped me up to keep going and never give up.”

‘I feel stronger and fitter’

As well as PT sessions, Amy also supported Emma with nutrition.

“After PT sessions, I have completed multiple six-week Sculpt programmes to keep me on track and these are amazing,” says Emma.

“Between the 24/7 support from Amy, the unreal food plans and the challenging workouts that are given by Amy, I can’t thank her enough for being the reason for my transformation.

“Not only have I lost weight, I have gained a healthy relationship with the gym and a balanced lifestyle, I have also become stronger and fitter.”

‘It’s all about lifestyle change’

Amy says it has been so rewarding to watch Emma’s incredible transformation.

“I’m so proud of her,” says Amy, 27, who does both one-to-one and online personal training.

“I would say her confidence has grown a lot.

“When I see people complimenting her I love it, it’s such a good feeling.

“I think when you feel better within yourself, you just feel better in general.

“And in your day-to-day life things will become easier.”

‘It’s not a quick fix’

When it comes to training her clients, Amy says she takes a holistic and sustainable approach.

“I would say that if a client came to me and said they wanted to get the same results as Emma but were keen to do it in the short term then I would be realistic with them and say ‘yes I could try to do that but it’s not going to be that quick,” says Amy.

“For me, it’s about a lifestyle change and teaching my clients how to enjoy the gym and not find it like a chore.

“Also, a lot of it is to do with nutrition so I teach my clients how to eat properly in a balanced way so they can still enjoy their weekends.

“I also take them through their workouts and show them the right techniques.”

‘Just go for it’

So how does Emma feel now after her amazing transformation?

“I feel better within myself and I don’t feel so groggy in the morning,” says Emma.

“I go to the gym every day apart from a Sunday and I really enjoy it.

“I’m a lot more confident within myself.”

So what message does Emma have for anyone else who may wish to change their lifestyle?

“If anyone from Aberdeen does want to make a start, then Amy is your go to person,” says Emma.

“Signing up with Amy is the best thing that I’ve ever done.

“Just go for it.

“Amy is the best person ever.”

The next chapter…

Emma is also grateful to her mum Susan who has been cheering her on throughout her weight-loss journey.

“My mum tells me she’s proud of me every day,” says Emma.

Although she’s proud of how far she’s come so far, Emma isn’t one to rest on her laurels as she continues to work towards her goals.

“I want to lose a bit more, tone up a bit more and just obviously maintain it as well,” says Emma.

“And I do want to get into running so that maybe that could be another goal.”

Anyone who would like more information about Fitness Amy S can check out her Instagram page fitness_amys

And if you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Aberdeen slimmer: ‘How I lost 28kg and regained my confidence’