Review: We visit Fast Lane’s Pitstop Diner in Bridge of Don – here’s how it went

Bridge of Don might be thousands of miles from the U.S., but there’s a place that offers a flavour-packed trip to 1950s America.

Fast Lane Indoor Raceways at Broadfold Business Centre has been a popular spot for thrill-seekers since it opened last October.

This summer, the venue added something new for those looking to refuel between laps round the go-kart track (or just stop by for a bite): Pitstop Diner.

Pitstop Diner is a kitchen based in a shipping container just outside Fast Lane, kitted out to match the karting theme perfectly – complete with a replica of the Herbie race car hood, which is a fantastic touch.

And soon, the team will also open its 1950s-style diner space inside.

When I picture an American diner, I think of checkerboard floors, vinyl red booths, and photos of Hollywood icons smiling down from the walls.

The space delivers exactly that – minus a Marilyn Monroe or Elvis statue – but with one feature that makes it truly unique: you can watch go karts zoom around the track as you tuck into your food.

Here’s what fellow P&J food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner and I tried when we visited Pitstop Diner yesterday.

Ready, set, eat: we kick things off with the Pit Stop Burger

From chicken wings and foot-long hot dogs to burgers, loaded fries, and ranch — if it’s a classic American fast-food favourite, it’s probably on the menu.

Once your order’s ready, you can grab it on the go, or one of the Fast Lane crew will bring it upstairs to the reception area – next to where the retro diner will soon open. As it wasn’t fully open, we enjoyed our food in the reception.

Chef Adain Wymess cooked us up three burgers. Yes, three, all priced at £9.95 each.

Given the prices of burgers in most places nowadays, I immediately thought this was good value.

We kicked off with the Pit Stop Burger. It contained double 4oz smash patties, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and a mysterious Pit Stop sauce.

The first bite hit with a mix of textures: soft brioche bun, crisp bacon, and that irresistible sear on the patties. The beef was juicy but not greasy, and the cheese melted into the sauce to create a creamy, tangy layer.

It’s the type of burger that drips down your hands and – coming from a self-confessed clean freak – you don’t mind one bit.

Joanna: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

How did the other burgers stack up?

Next up was the Bacon Burger – same patties, bacon, cheese, and Pit Stop sauce, but the addition of sweet and spicy bacon jam changed everything.

Sticky and predominantly sweet, the jam cut through the saltiness of the bacon and added serious depth.

It definitely felt like a level up from your standard cheeseburger.

Joanna: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

The Evil Genius Burger swapped beef for a hefty 220g crispy panko chicken fillet and piled on slaw, sliced pickled red onion, and jalapeños.

The coating was golden and crunchy, giving way to juicy meat underneath, while the slaw (which I’m usually not the biggest fan of) added a cool, creamy contrast.

As for the jalapeños, it’s a given, but they brought a fiery kick that lingered just long enough to make you want another bite – which, of course, we did.

A final hit of Pit Stop sauce tied the whole burger together with a tangy edge, just as it did with the others.

The burgers were unapologetically messy, in the best way. And the brioche buns deserve a mention too. They were soft yet sturdy enough to hold everything together without collapsing.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Hot dogs, wings, and all things gloriously messy

I’m a sucker for a hot dog – and when it’s fully loaded, you can definitely count me in.

We enjoyed the Philly Cheese Dog (£8.45), and wow, it was pure indulgence.

The eight-inch sausage was plump and juicy, with a satisfying snap as I bit through it. On top sat a seasoned beef and onion patty that tasted uncanningly like haggis – Joanna and I were convinced it had to be.

Everything was smothered in a rich, silky cheese sauce and finished with a generous scattering of onions.

If comfort food could win trophies, this one would.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Karla: 5/5

Joanna and I also tried a round of wings – because who can resist? There were six in our portion (£5.25), though you can double up for 12 (£9.25) if you’re feeling extra hungry.

The wings come tossed in a sauce of your choice. I opted for the sticky honey mustard, and it didn’t disappoint. The glaze was glossy, clinging to every crisp edge of the skin.

If honey mustard isn’t your thing, there’s also Frank’s Buffalo for a spicy kick or a smoky barbecue.

Joanna: 5/5

Karla: 4/5

Verdict

Pitstop Diner is a fantastic find for anyone craving hearty, all-American comfort food.

The portions are generous, the prices are fair, and every dish we tried delivered on flavour.

The retro diner setting inside, complete with the view of go-karts racing past, makes it a fun and memorable spot to eat in. But if you’d rather not leave the house, the full menu is also available on Deliveroo and Just Eat.

I, for one, already want to go back for more.

