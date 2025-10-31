Review: We visit Fast Lane’s Pitstop Diner in Bridge of Don – here’s how it went

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: We visit Fast Lane’s Pitstop Diner in Bridge of Don – here’s how it went

From fast lanes to foot-long hot dogs, here's all you need to know about Pitstop Diner.

Adain Wymess, centre, cooked up the dishes we tried during our visit yesterday. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Bridge of Don might be thousands of miles from the U.S., but there’s a place that offers a flavour-packed trip to 1950s America.

Fast Lane Indoor Raceways at Broadfold Business Centre has been a popular spot for thrill-seekers since it opened last October.

Joanna and I couldn’t resist a quick photo op in the karts.

This summer, the venue added something new for those looking to refuel between laps round the go-kart track (or just stop by for a bite): Pitstop Diner.

Pitstop Diner is a kitchen based in a shipping container just outside Fast Lane, kitted out to match the karting theme perfectly – complete with a replica of the Herbie race car hood, which is a fantastic touch.

The kitchen is based in a shipping container just outside Fast Lane.

And soon, the team will also open its 1950s-style diner space inside.

When I picture an American diner, I think of checkerboard floors, vinyl red booths, and photos of Hollywood icons smiling down from the walls.

Inside the diner at Fast Lane.
The diner’s sign in all its glory.

The space delivers exactly that – minus a Marilyn Monroe or Elvis statue – but with one feature that makes it truly unique: you can watch go karts zoom around the track as you tuck into your food.

Here’s what fellow P&J food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner and I tried when we visited Pitstop Diner yesterday.

Ready, set, eat: we kick things off with the Pit Stop Burger

From chicken wings and foot-long hot dogs to burgers, loaded fries, and ranch — if it’s a classic American fast-food favourite, it’s probably on the menu.

Once your order’s ready, you can grab it on the go, or one of the Fast Lane crew will bring it upstairs to the reception area – next to where the retro diner will soon open. As it wasn’t fully open, we enjoyed our food in the reception.

Chef Adain Wymess cooked us up three burgers. Yes, three, all priced at £9.95 each.

Given the prices of burgers in most places nowadays, I immediately thought this was good value.

We kicked off with the Pit Stop Burger. It contained double 4oz smash patties, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and a mysterious Pit Stop sauce.

The Pit Stop Burger was first up. You can add any house fries and a drink for just £4.

The first bite hit with a mix of textures: soft brioche bun, crisp bacon, and that irresistible sear on the patties. The beef was juicy but not greasy, and the cheese melted into the sauce to create a creamy, tangy layer.

It’s the type of burger that drips down your hands and – coming from a self-confessed clean freak – you don’t mind one bit.

Joanna: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

How did the other burgers stack up?

Next up was the Bacon Burger – same patties, bacon, cheese, and Pit Stop sauce, but the addition of sweet and spicy bacon jam changed everything.

From left: The Evil Genius Burger and Bacon Burger.

Sticky and predominantly sweet, the jam cut through the saltiness of the bacon and added serious depth.

It definitely felt like a level up from your standard cheeseburger.

Joanna: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

The Evil Genius Burger swapped beef for a hefty 220g crispy panko chicken fillet and piled on slaw, sliced pickled red onion, and jalapeños.

It’s fair to say the burgers are a fair eat.

The coating was golden and crunchy, giving way to juicy meat underneath, while the slaw (which I’m usually not the biggest fan of) added a cool, creamy contrast.

As for the jalapeños, it’s a given, but they brought a fiery kick that lingered just long enough to make you want another bite – which, of course, we did.

The slaw was piled on and added a creamy texture.

A final hit of Pit Stop sauce tied the whole burger together with a tangy edge, just as it did with the others.

The burgers were unapologetically messy, in the best way. And the brioche buns deserve a mention too. They were soft yet sturdy enough to hold everything together without collapsing.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Hot dogs, wings, and all things gloriously messy

I’m a sucker for a hot dog – and when it’s fully loaded, you can definitely count me in.

We enjoyed the Philly Cheese Dog (£8.45), and wow, it was pure indulgence.

The Philly Cheese Dog costs £8.45.

The eight-inch sausage was plump and juicy, with a satisfying snap as I bit through it. On top sat a seasoned beef and onion patty that tasted uncanningly like haggis – Joanna and I were convinced it had to be.

If hot dogs are your thing, then you know what to order…

Everything was smothered in a rich, silky cheese sauce and finished with a generous scattering of onions.

If comfort food could win trophies, this one would.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Karla: 5/5

Joanna and I also tried a round of wings – because who can resist? There were six in our portion (£5.25), though you can double up for 12 (£9.25) if you’re feeling extra hungry.

Our wings were tossed in sticky honey mustard.

The wings come tossed in a sauce of your choice. I opted for the sticky honey mustard, and it didn’t disappoint. The glaze was glossy, clinging to every crisp edge of the skin.

If honey mustard isn’t your thing, there’s also Frank’s Buffalo for a spicy kick or a smoky barbecue.

Joanna: 5/5

Karla: 4/5

Verdict

Pitstop Diner is a fantastic find for anyone craving hearty, all-American comfort food.

The portions are generous, the prices are fair, and every dish we tried delivered on flavour.

Joanna and I would highly recommend popping Pitstop Diner on your must-visit list.

The retro diner setting inside, complete with the view of go-karts racing past, makes it a fun and memorable spot to eat in. But if you’d rather not leave the house, the full menu is also available on Deliveroo and Just Eat.

I, for one, already want to go back for more.

