Kris Dear: ‘We were lost after our son Hamish died, but charity work helped us through the darkness’

It was a charity which Kris and Hollie Dear never had any thoughts of launching when they hailed the birth of their son, Hamish, in October 2012.

The little boy filled their lives with love and laughter and was blessed with a mischievous sense of humour, but tragedy struck when he was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma and died 10 years ago this month at the age of only three.

It was a crushing blow and Kris, 43, admitted the couple were “lost and in a very dark place” as they mourned, but their response has been utterly inspiring.

We wanted to channel our feelings

In 2016, they decided to create Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs, both to preserve the memory of their lad and help other families afflicted with similar health issues.

Since then, it has raised in excess of half a million pounds and brought joy in adversity to more than 1,000 youngsters from birth to the age of 19 with a cancer diagnosis.

The charity is predicated on a simple, but inspiring concept: that children, even those battling cancer, will have bad days, but hopefully other times where they can leave the hospital and go to the cinema, enjoy a meal with their loved ones, or visit a park.

As Kris said: “We always had hope and saw the cancer was gradually reducing to the point where his last scans had no visible signs of disease.

We knew we had to do something

“We thought that he was getting better, but suddenly, complications arose from an undetected cancer on Hamish’s brain and he passed away on November 14.

“It is every parent’s worst nightmare and you are like a rabbit caught in the headlights.

“But we felt we had to do something. And setting up these ‘hugs’ was a wee light which helped us through the darkness.”

At the beginning, they had no idea how their plan would mushroom across Scotland.

It has boosted families and created a litany of cherished moments, whether at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow or the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh and the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.

Kris said he and Hollie, 38, had been humbled by the scale of the donations, from businesses and individuals, often from people with a limited budget.

But their contributions have enhanced the lives of so many kids.

He added: “We are always looking for more funding, as are so many other terrific charities across the north east, but we could never have believed a decade ago that we would be in a position where we have raised more than £500,000.

The students joined forces for us

“Help has come from so many places. The Aberdeen Student Show is one of the big events on the calendar and we were lucky to be chosen as one of their core charities.

“They gave us £10,000, which was such a wonderful gesture.”

“The hard work isn’t going to stop, because we know how many families have youngsters who have been diagnosed with cancer. It seems to be on the increase.

How can you smile through chemo?

“I think it’s because we were in the trenches with Hamish that we absolutely know what these people are going through. Childhood should be a happy time.

“And it still can be for those who are ill on the ‘good’ days, which is when families can ask for one of our vouchers. But we also know about the pain and the grieving.”

The charity also allows families to apply for short breaks where they can spend time together and, in some of the sadder cases, prepare to say goodbye to their child.

Kris said: “As well as going home, we would also go to various hotels and have mini breaks/holidays where we spent time doing what all families should be able to do.

We want this time to be special

“Being away from the hospital surroundings meant a lot to us and, of course, Hamish.

“Through Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs, we like to offer financial assistance to families to help fund similar short breaks, so they can make these times special.

“We also offer them the chance to apply for gifts such as iPads, toys, watches, race day experiences and drum kits.”

The couple, who are based in Aberdeenshire, have organised an event to mark the 10th anniversary of Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs at the Chester Hotel in Aberdeen next May.

And, whatever challenges they face, the memory of their son will keep them going.

We have to keep work going

Kris, who works in the offshore industry, said: “It would have been easy to get angry with the world and think that everything was weighted against you.

“But we have channelled our grief and I think it has been a more constructive process.”

Further information can be found on the Hamish Dear’s Warm Hugs Facebook page and you can donate via their Just Giving page.