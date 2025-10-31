Interview: Duthie Park icon Spike the talking cactus tells all

Spike the talking cactus has been a fixture at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park for decades.

After arriving at the Winter Gardens in 1980, Spike has kept visitors to the park entertained, and over the years has gathered fans from all over the world.

Apart from a stint from 1998-2011 when Spike was removed from the Winter Gardens, Spike has been a constant presence and was reinstated after a successful local campaign.

Covid also meant a bit of a break and Spike had a two-year holiday, reappearing in 2022.

But what is the enduring appeal of the famous barrel cactus? I went along to spend an afternoon at Duthie Park to find out.

Why do people love Spike so much?

Spike can currently be found in the Arid House and the times when the cactus is home are advertised on the Friends of Duthie Park’s Facebook page at the start of each week. Usually those times are on a Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, though this is subject to change.

I visited the Winter Gardens on a Thursday afternoon and Spike was scheduled to make an appearance from 2.30-3.45pm.

It was just a few minutes before the session was due to begin and already children were starting to appear.

The park is preparing for its Winter, Wonder, Wander light festival which will run from November 4 to 11, and Spike is set to have a starring role every evening of the event.

Dave Macdermid, chairman of the Friends of the Duthie Park group, told me about Spike’s continuing popularity. At previous Winter, Wonder, Wander events the group has had to put a volunteer on duty to keep things moving to avoid bottlenecks forming in the area of Spike.

He said: “We’re finding that grandparents and parents are bringing their kids because they came here when they were younger.

“We think it’s a real gem, it’s simply one that attracts all ages and people from around the globe, even more so now the cruise ships are here.”

Why does Spike sometimes sound different?

The Friends of Duthie Park group has a roster of four volunteers who keep Spike in fine voice. And the group’s fundraising efforts has helped with upgrading the equipment needed.

Spike’s voice can sound different, sometimes male, sometimes female — this, I’m told, depends on their mood.

Giving his thoughts about why Spike remains so popular, Dave said: “I think it’s just the fact it is unique.

“But it is fairly enduring in terms of popularity.”

One thing Dave would be keen to see is the introduction of a Spike postcard, he added: “One of the things I think is under-marketed is Spike.

“At the Winter Gardens entrance you have the map with the postcards. I think a Spike-logoed postcard would be a good thing to sell for visitors.”

How did visitors to Duthie Park react to Spike?

By this time, Spike had appeared and was a few minutes into a conversation with some of the youngsters who had gathered.

Among them were brother and sister Maisie, 7, and Joshua Nicoll, 10.

They were visiting with their dad Paul and told me they enjoyed seeing Spike.

The Aberdeen youngsters chatted to Spike ,who asked if they had enjoyed the school holidays. Joshua told Spike about his football training and watching the Dons on TV, while Maisie spoke about her cheerleading.

Maisie and Joshua had been joined by other youngsters and Spike treated them to some songs.

Crowds gather to see Spike

What struck me was the length of time the children were staying for, it wasn’t just a couple of minutes, they were interacting and listening to Spike for at least 10 to 15 minutes. And it seemed like the adults watching were also enthralled.

Meanwhile, young Alexander Yule was visiting the park with his mum Rebecca, who told me that Alexander had been “keen to inform” her recently that he is aged 6 years and three quarters old.

He put Spike’s knowledge about clocks and Big Ben to the test.

By this point Alexander, of Aberdeen, and the others were joining in with Spike’s rendition of The Wheels on the Bus.

Quite a crowd had formed of people of all ages by now.

After some more music and song, three-year-old Aberdeen boy Hamish Findlay, who visits on a regular basis, approached to say hello to Spike.

What did I ask Spike?

Suddenly there was a slight lull and as it was a bit quieter I seized my chance for a few minutes with Spike.

I had a few questions I wanted to ask. Given Spike is around my age I can remember visiting with my parents when I was a child. I also took my own children to visit.

The first thing I wanted to know was how does Spike keep the spikes looking so tidy?

Heaping praise the park’s staff for helping with that, Spike told me: “The gardeners do that for me. They groom me well. I’m so well looked after by these gardeners, they do a fantastic job.”

Next on my list was how does Spike manage to reply to the postcards that come in from fans around the world? The cactus pointed out the obvious to me.

“Do you know what? I haven’t yet because I’ve got no hands. But some of them come from children who have been on holiday and when they come back I can tell them that I so enjoyed their postcards.”

Signing off with some snores

And finally, I wondered how Spike coped with being in the spotlight for so many decades.

“Well, you know what? It’s the people that come and visit me. This is a fabulous place to live and stay. I love being in Aberdeen. I wasn’t born here but I’ve come here and, my goodness, isn’t it the best place?

“The children entertain me, it’s not just the children — it’s the grown-ups too.”

By this point, there was another young fan waiting to see Spike so I said my goodbyes.

More chat and even some jokes ensued between Spike and the young visitor.

While there was no one around, I was able to spend some more time with Spike. I got to see some of the many postcards sent in from around the world.

And mention was made of preparations for next week’s Winter, Wonder, Wander, as well as the witch’s hat that Spike has looked out to wear for Halloween.

At that point one final visitor turned up to see Spike and once their chat was done, the session was over, with Spike going to sleep and signing off with some snores.

And while the day had drawn to an end, the magic of Spike — which has already spanned generations — will continue to be rooted in the fabric of the park.