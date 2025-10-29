How TikTok sensation Blair Coutts became Aberdeen’s ‘CEO of chipper reviews’

“That’s me got my order. Just a standard haddock supper. Yummay.”

If you’re anything like me, you’ll read those words in the unmistakable voice of Blair Coutts – the 21-year-old from Bucksburn whose chip shop reviews have become a TikTok sensation.

Blair has been running his ‘chipper review’ series since June 2022, documenting his visits to fish and chip shops across the north-east (and occasionally beyond).

The series – inspired by Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares – has reeled in more than 2.6 million views, turning a love of haddock suppers into a social media success story.

Putting north-east chippers (and beyond) on the map

It all kicked off with a casual visit to Sea Salt and Sole in Bridge of Don.

His second video – a review at The Carron in Stonehaven – catapulted him into the spotlight, landing on around 60k For You Pages.

From there, Blair’s authentic, no-frills reviews have made him a familiar face on TikTok feeds across the country.

When I met him at Herdy’s Dolphin Fish and Chips on Chapel Street in Aberdeen earlier this week, he’s preparing to film his latest review.

I half expect a tripod and a ring light, but it’s just Blair, his phone, and his upbeat energy.

Ask him what makes a great chipper and he’s quick to answer.

“The chips have to be crunchy – same goes for the fish,” he explains. “The batter has to be crunchy, and the fish has to be beautiful.

“The best chippers so far have got to be Freddies Chip Shop in Banff – it’s unreal – and Sea Salt and Sole in Dyce. It’s probably the best one I’ve been to so far.”

From Banff to Belfast: Blair Coutts travels miles for the perfect haddock supper

Keeping the series going takes effort – Blair often travels miles by bus and train across the region.

But for him, it’s all part of the fun.

“Every day’s a new adventure,” he says.

“I’ve even booked a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Belfast for a review. The flight only cost £15. The landing back in Edinburgh was a bit horrible though…”

His dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. With 10k followers and millions of views, Blair now proudly calls himself the ‘CEO of chipper reviews’ – a title he’s certainly earned.

“At first, I was a bit surprised by the numbers,” he admits.

“To keep the reviews going makes me and the folk that follow me happy. 2.6 million views is insane.”

‘Us content creators, we support one another’

Blair’s comments sections are packed with suggestions from followers eager to see him try their local favourites.

“Everybody wants me to try different chip shops all over,” Blair says.

“I try to get to as many as I can, depending on my plans.”

There’s no rivalry in Aberdeen’s food reviewing scene – just camaraderie.

“There’s lots of really decent food reviewers out there, like Food Review Club or Alessandro’s Food Reviews (even though he’s a Hibs fan),” Blair laughs.

“He’s popping off with his Pittodrie pie reviews. Us content creators, we support one another.

“If anybody’s wanting to do chip shop reviews, just go for it.”

TikTok fame, one crunch at a time

Away from TikTok, Blair is a keen DJ, performing at venues like Tunnels, D2, and O’Neill’s.

“My dream collab would be with testpress [a DJ and production duo from Aberdeen],” he says, grinning.

“I’ve been a massive fan of them since 2022. I’ve seen them a few times and met them at Tunnels. A chip shop review collab with testpress needs to happen.”

Blair is celebrating his 22nd birthday next month, and plans to either see Chris Stussy, a Dutch DJ, or Irish DJ blk.

When he’s not filming or mixing, Blair enjoys unwinding with a bit of Netflix on the bus – or a can of Irn Bru alongside his fish supper.

Before wrapping up our chat, he was keen to thank everyone who has supported his TikTok journey.

“I’d like to thank all the folk that have supported me over the years,” adds Blair.

“We’ve recently hit 10k followers on TikTok, which is just unbelievable.

“I’d also like to thank my DJ mates and my family. They’re always curious about which chip shops I’ve visited and what I’ve rated them.”

With millions of views and a loyal following, Blair has turned a humble haddock supper into a viral success story.

More fish and chip shop news and features: