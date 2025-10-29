How TikTok sensation Blair Coutts became Aberdeen’s ‘CEO of chipper reviews’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

How TikTok sensation Blair Coutts became Aberdeen’s ‘CEO of chipper reviews’

The 21-year-old's chipper review series on TikTok has been viewed by more than 2.6 million people.

Blair Coutts with a fish supper on Union street in Aberdeen
Blair Coutts has turned a humble haddock supper into a viral success story. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

“That’s me got my order. Just a standard haddock supper. Yummay.”

If you’re anything like me, you’ll read those words in the unmistakable voice of Blair Coutts – the 21-year-old from Bucksburn whose chip shop reviews have become a TikTok sensation.

Blair has been running his ‘chipper review’ series since June 2022, documenting his visits to fish and chip shops across the north-east (and occasionally beyond).

Blair Coutts in Aberdeen city centre
Blair, from Bucksburn, has loved sharing his reviews on TikTok. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The series – inspired by Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares – has reeled in more than 2.6 million views, turning a love of haddock suppers into a social media success story.

Putting north-east chippers (and beyond) on the map

It all kicked off with a casual visit to Sea Salt and Sole in Bridge of Don.

His second video – a review at The Carron in Stonehaven – catapulted him into the spotlight, landing on around 60k For You Pages.

From there, Blair’s authentic, no-frills reviews have made him a familiar face on TikTok feeds across the country.

Fish and chips
The Aberdeen chipper reviewer has visited spots like The Ashvale, Davy’s Fish Bar, and much more. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

When I met him at Herdy’s Dolphin Fish and Chips on Chapel Street in Aberdeen earlier this week, he’s preparing to film his latest review.

I half expect a tripod and a ring light, but it’s just Blair, his phone, and his upbeat energy.

Ask him what makes a great chipper and he’s quick to answer.

Blair filming his haddock supper on Union street.
Blair tends to film his reviews in bus shelters or on benches. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The chips have to be crunchy – same goes for the fish,” he explains. “The batter has to be crunchy, and the fish has to be beautiful.

“The best chippers so far have got to be Freddies Chip Shop in Banff – it’s unreal – and Sea Salt and Sole in Dyce. It’s probably the best one I’ve been to so far.”

From Banff to Belfast: Blair Coutts travels miles for the perfect haddock supper

Keeping the series going takes effort – Blair often travels miles by bus and train across the region.

But for him, it’s all part of the fun.

“Every day’s a new adventure,” he says.

“I’ve even booked a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Belfast for a review. The flight only cost £15. The landing back in Edinburgh was a bit horrible though…”

The TikTok star in front of Herdy's Dolphin Fish and Chips on Chapel Street
For his latest video, Blair reviewed Herdy’s Dolphin Fish and Chips on Chapel Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

His dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. With 10k followers and millions of views, Blair now proudly calls himself the ‘CEO of chipper reviews’ – a title he’s certainly earned.

“At first, I was a bit surprised by the numbers,” he admits.

“To keep the reviews going makes me and the folk that follow me happy. 2.6 million views is insane.”

‘Us content creators, we support one another’

Blair’s comments sections are packed with suggestions from followers eager to see him try their local favourites.

“Everybody wants me to try different chip shops all over,” Blair says.

“I try to get to as many as I can, depending on my plans.”

There’s no rivalry in Aberdeen’s food reviewing scene – just camaraderie.

“There’s lots of really decent food reviewers out there, like Food Review Club or Alessandro’s Food Reviews (even though he’s a Hibs fan),” Blair laughs.

A plate of Pittodrie pies in front of an Aberdeen FC flag
Pittodrie pies. Image: Blair Dingwall

“He’s popping off with his Pittodrie pie reviews. Us content creators, we support one another.

“If anybody’s wanting to do chip shop reviews, just go for it.”

TikTok fame, one crunch at a time

Away from TikTok, Blair is a keen DJ, performing at venues like Tunnels, D2, and O’Neill’s.

Blair Coutts, left, and Tommy Holohan at Tunnels in 2023
Blair Coutts, left, and Tommy Holohan at Tunnels in 2023. Image: Supplied by Blair Coutts

“My dream collab would be with testpress [a DJ and production duo from Aberdeen],” he says, grinning.

“I’ve been a massive fan of them since 2022. I’ve seen them a few times and met them at Tunnels. A chip shop review collab with testpress needs to happen.”

Blair is celebrating his 22nd birthday next month, and plans to either see Chris Stussy, a Dutch DJ, or Irish DJ blk.

When he’s not filming or mixing, Blair enjoys unwinding with a bit of Netflix on the bus – or a can of Irn Bru alongside his fish supper.

Before wrapping up our chat, he was keen to thank everyone who has supported his TikTok journey.

Blair Coutts eating fish and chips on a bench on Union Street in Aberdeen
Blair’s TikTok recently hit 10k followers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“I’d like to thank all the folk that have supported me over the years,” adds Blair.

We’ve recently hit 10k followers on TikTok, which is just unbelievable.

“I’d also like to thank my DJ mates and my family. They’re always curious about which chip shops I’ve visited and what I’ve rated them.”

With millions of views and a loyal following, Blair has turned a humble haddock supper into a viral success story.

