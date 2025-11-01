Halloween Street Style: 6 standout costumes on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Cartoon characters? Tick. Vampires? Tick. Someone dressed as Ali G? Double tick. If you thought Halloween was just for kids, think again.

Union Street in Aberdeen was alive with activity last night, as adults fully embraced their spooky (and silly) sides. Costumes ranged from hilariously homemade to downright jaw-dropping.

It’s safe to say Halloween hit Aberdeen hard this year.

Here are six costumes that stood out – and reminded me why the city’s Halloween street style is not to be missed.

Paul Clark, 27, from Insch

What do you do for a living?

I’m an electrician.

Who are you dressed up as?

Luigi.

How did you put it all together, and how long did it take?

It was between this or the Undertaker. I didn’t think I could pull off the Undertaker anymore – and this only took five minutes to put together.

What’s your favourite thing about Halloween in Aberdeen?

It’s a great night because everyone dresses up.

Where are you going tonight?

We’re going to Voddy Bar [on Belmont Street] next, then Paramount for a Charlie Sheen shot.

Isla Hynd, 19, from Mintlaw

What do you do for a living?

I caddie at a golf club.

Who are you dressed up as?

The Great Gatsby.

How did you put it all together, and how long did it take?

I ordered it all from Shein a few weeks back, but it didn’t take too long to put together.

What’s your favourite thing about Halloween in Aberdeen?

The fact it’s busy – you won’t find anywhere quiet.

Where are you going tonight?

We’ll probably be going to Paramount, then Prohibition.

Kyle Wilson, 24, from Inverurie

What do you do for a living?

I’m a bartender at The Foghouse in Inverurie.

Who are you dressed up as?

Ali G.

How did you put it all together, and how long did it take?

I ordered it off Amazon. It took five minutes of preparation.

What’s your favourite thing about Halloween in Aberdeen?

People take themselves less seriously and dress up in funny costumes. They just have a good time – that’s what it’s all about.

Where are you going tonight?

We’re on a pub crawl. We’ve been to The Justice Mill and The Howff, and now we’re going to Molly Malone’s.

Valentina Silva, 20, from Brazil

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying renewable energy engineering at Robert Gordon University.

Who are you dressed up as?

I’m Coraline, and my twin sister is the Other Mother.

How did you put it all together, and how long did it take?

It took a couple of weeks. It all started when my sister saw a girl on TikTok dressed as the Other Mother. She said, “you have to be Coraline so we can go together.”

What’s your favourite thing about Halloween in Aberdeen?

The people. Everyone’s excited and gets all dressed up. It’s different from where I’m from, and I love it.

Where are you going tonight?

Probably Prohibition, Paramount, and Jam Jar.

Abby Wiseman, 20, from Turriff

What do you do for a living?

I’m a property assistant.

Who are you dressed up as?

Lightning McQueen.

How did you put it all together, and how long did it take?

I got it all from Amazon, and pulled it together in five days.

What’s your favourite thing about Halloween in Aberdeen?

There’s a good atmosphere.

Where are you going tonight?

Soul, Paramount, The Justice Mill, and Club T.

Edward Hanley, 21, from Coventry

What do you do for a living?

I study social sciences and criminology at NESCol.

Who are you dressed up as?

Count Orlok from Nosferatu.

How did you put it all together, and how long did it take?

My girlfriend went to the costume shop at 10am. It took about 25 minutes to put the make-up together.

What’s your favourite thing about Halloween in Aberdeen?

It’s a rare night in Aberdeen, when everyone’s out.

Where are you going tonight?

A house party.

