Why Tom and Christina’s Inchmarlo home is ready for a new family

Bringing up three children in a house can create some amazing memories – and Tom and Christina Smitton have 14 years of them.

Bynach, their stunning family home in Inchmarlo, has hosted 22 guests at Christmas and been the venue of countless barbecues and sleepovers.

But now, kids Andrew, Anna and Eilidh are teenagers, and the Smitton family are ready to move on.

While they fulfil their dream of creating a new home from scratch, it is time for someone else to enjoy Bynach.

The five bedroom property, just a stone’s throw from Banchory, is on the market at offers over £675,000.

With standout views of Scolty Hill and comfortable space for family living, Bynach even has room for more.

‘We could see enormous potential’

Bynach is a relatively young property, built in 2002, and has only had two owners.

The previous owners inherited a 1960s cottage on the site and set about designing a modern energy-efficient replacement.

The end product is the Inchmarlo home, constructed by local developer Frank Burnett, who specialises in high-end luxury homes.

Bynach was designed to look like a traditional cottage from the roadside, but is actually a substantial sized family home.

It was the space that attracted Tom and Christina to Bynach all those years ago.

Tom said: “We moved here when our kids were young, so we were attracted to having a large and secluded garden for them to play in.

“It was so peaceful and views are stunning.

“It offered (and still does offer) tremendous value for money when compared with other similar properties.”

More than just space, Tom and Christina also felt the Inchmarlo home would ultimately give them what they wanted.

Tom added: “We could see enormous potential with the house itself, to transform it into our dream family home.”

And so, a project was born.

‘A real hub of the home’

The list of work IT operations manager Tom and engineer Christina have undertaken is impressive.

Although the Inchmarlo home was a new-ish build when they bought it, they had some large-scale ideas to modernise it.

Tom said: “When we moved in, the house was a much more traditional design.

“We changed the décor to a more contemporary style and altered the layout to offer a blend of open plan living with plenty of private spaces as well, which we felt better suited family life.”

In the kitchen and dining area, the couple worked with Drumoak Kitchens, installing Shaker-style painted units.

They chose Siemens appliances including a steam oven, a warming drawer, two further ovens (one with microwave) and an induction hob.

Tom added: “The kitchen space now forms a real hub of the home with both a breakfast bar for casual dining and a separate dining table for family meals and entertaining, and two further living spaces leading off the kitchen.”

‘A five-star feel’

Next came bathrooms and bedrooms.

The family worked with Concept Designs in Aboyne to replace all the bathrooms.

Their favourite is the master bedroom ensuite, with a large walk in wet room shower and double wash hand basins set onto a living elm counter-top.

Tom said: “We’ve been really pleased with both the design and the quality of workmanship; it has the feel of a five-star hotel bathroom.”

The Smittons had more changes for their Inchmarlo home.

They replaced the old lean-to conservatory with a sunroom by Fiddes Architects in Banchory.

And the oil-fired boiler has been replaced with an air-source heat pump from Sugplumb in Aboyne.

‘It’s time for a new chapter’

Space is definitely a theme with this Inchmarlo home.

The couple say they enjoy the privacy and seclusion – and knowing that outdoor events like barbecues can easily move inside if the weather turns.

As for memorable parties, there is a festive event that amply demonstrates how spacious the house is.

Tom said: “Christmas dinner with 22 people would have to be up there.

“At that time of year not much time was spent outdoors, but the house is comfortably big enough to take that many people without feeling overcrowded.”

The property also comes with an area of land to the east which could be used for a variety of purposes, subject to planning.

The Smittons have loved their time at their Inchmarlo home — but have an opportunity to buy a building plot.

Tom explained: “Designing and building our own home is a dream we’ve had for a long time. When the opportunity presented itself we decided to go for it.

“We’ll be really sad to leave Bynach as it has been such a great family home with so many happy memories.

“But it’s time for a new chapter, and time for a new family to make their own memories here.”

Bynach is on the market for offers over £675,000.

For a viewing, contact selling agents James & George Collie at p.sales@jgcollie.co.uk or on 01224 572777.

