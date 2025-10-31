Bloom Lifestyle Salon celebrates success in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle

Bloom Lifestyle Salon celebrates success in Aberdeen

A hair salon in Aberdeen is celebrating a milestone success and reflects on previous years.

In partnership with Bloom Lifestyle Salon
Owners of Bloom Lifestyle Salon celebrate success.
15 years ago, Neil Smith from Aberdeen made a late career change. After studying a career in catering, he took the advice of his family and diverted his creative talents to hair.

He knew he wanted to be the best hairdresser he could be – standards, creativity and technical expertise were deeply ingrained, and so he chose one of Aberdeen’s top salons to learn and develop his craft. Neil says, “everyone in my family knew I was a budding hairdresser before I did! I was lucky that my aunt happened to have built a great career and businesses in Aberdeen which helped me fulfil my own vision”.

Five years ago, a shared vision between Neil and his aunt Sheona Will blossomed into one of Aberdeen’s most loved salons. Bloom Lifestyle Salon, based in the heart of the city, has built a reputation for excellence, not just in hair, but in creating a truly personalised experience for every client who walks through the door.

Find your style with Bloom Lifestyle Salon.

Co-founded by Sheona and Neil, the business was born from a desire to do things differently. Sheona had already spent years running successful salons alongside other business partners, but she decided it was time to branch out and create something uniquely her own – a place where passion, creativity and genuine care could flourish.

From that dream, Bloom Lifestyle was born.

Over the years, the salon has evolved and adapted, but its heart has remained the same, a commitment to helping clients look and feel their best through expert advice, skill, and care. This philosophy is captured perfectly in what the team calls “The Bloom Promise”. The bloom standard for the entire client experience represents a dedication to offering more than just a haircut. It’s about understanding each client as an individual, offering tailored guidance, and ensuring every experience feels personal and empowering.

As Sheona explains: “At Bloom Lifestyle Salon, our brand promise is the heartbeat of everything we do. It’s what we stand for, what we show up for, and what our guests can rely on. It’s not just a pretty statement on a wall; it’s our commitment to delivering great hair consistently, across every Bloom location, every single day.”

Feel your best self.

Whether that’s the perfect cut for your face shape, colour that enhances your natural tones, or advice on how to care for your hair at home, the team are there to help guests feel confident every day.

That attention to detail and customer-first philosophy has helped Bloom Lifestyle stand the test of time in an ever-changing industry. For the team, success isn’t measured in how many clients they see in a day, but in the relationships they’ve built and the trust they’ve earned over the past decade and a half.

The salon itself embodies everything Bloom stands for: warm, welcoming, and full of life. It’s a space where clients can unwind, chat, and enjoy a little moment of calm amidst the busy-ness of everyday life. The talented team pride themselves on maintaining high standards of professionalism while fostering a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

As Bloom celebrates its fifth anniversary, the Bloom Lifestyle team is taking a well-deserved moment to reflect on how far they’ve come and to look forward to what’s next. With a loyal client base, a passionate team, and an ethos rooted in care and creativity, the future is looking as bright as ever.

Whether you’re a long-time client or new to the Bloom experience, one thing’s certain, when you sit in a Bloom chair, you’re not just getting a haircut. You’re getting advice, expertise, and the genuine warmth of a family who truly love what they do. Discover more or follow Bloom on Instagram: @bloom_aberdeen.

Conversation