Sanjeev Kohli on the making of Scotland’s first Christmas movie

Scotland’s first festive movie Lost At Christmas opened in cinemas this week in advance of its digital release on Monday.

It’s set in a number of Highland locations including Fort William, Glencoe and award-winning pub the Clachaig Inn.

The inn has been run and owned by members of the Daynes family for more than 30 years but in the feel-good movie Sanjeev Kohli plays inn owner Sid.

Filming took place in January this year, a time when Glencoe and Lochaber can often be knee-deep in snow.

“This was the one time we actually wanted lots of snow, but there was none, so we brought in artificial snow, which is very strange to touch, quite sticky,” said Sanjeev, who is best known for his role of sarcastic shopkeeper Navid in the cult TV comedy series Still Game.

“I couldn’t have made a snowball out of the fake snow, but it looks great on screen.”

Lost At Christmas tells the story of Jen (Natalie Clark) and Rob (Kenny Boyle, who is originally from Lewis), who unexpectedly find themselves both heartbroken, single and stranded miles from home on Christmas Eve.

In a desperate attempt to get home, Jen “borrows” her ex-boyfriend’s classic sports car and the pair hit the road.

But it’s not long before winter has them in its vice-like grip and they are forced to continue their journey on foot, bickering and bonding at the same time.

Unlike the original Christmas story, they do find shelter and accommodation at an inn and there they join others choosing, for a variety of reasons, not to spend Christmas at home.

Directed by BAFTA nominee Ryan Hendrick, the cast features well-kent faces including Sylvester McCoy (Dr Who/The Hobbit), Clare Grogan (Gregory’s Girl), Frazer Hines (Emmerdale and Dr Who), and up-and-coming star Caitlin Blackwood, from Inverness.

If she looks familiar it’s because she’s the cousin of now Hollywood star Karen Gillan and starred as young Amy Pond in Dr Who.

“Filming in the Clachaig Inn was fun – it’s a great place and owned by lovely people who really could not have looked after us better,” said Sanjeev.

“They really turned the notion of ‘bad Scottish hospitality’ on its head.

“They arranged for us to feed stags and visit different locations in the area, which is really stunning.

“One of the things I like about this film is that it really showcases Scotland.

“Everyone knows how beautiful Scotland can be, but I don’t think there’s enough of it on screen.”

Bad news for the performers, but some of the dramatic location scenes used throughout the movie are definitely scene stealers.

“There used to be a joke said while filming Monarch of the Glen where the director would say to the actors while they were performing, ‘Could you step to the left, as I can’t see the mountains’,” said Sanjeev.

“The scenery was one of the stars there and that’s absolutely the same case with this movie.”

Sanjeev’s role as Sid, the barman and innkeeper, was specially written for him by director Ryan.

“I think Ryan asked me because he knew I could do comedy but can also do sarcastic and people with attitude,” he said.

“When I got the role of Navid in Still Game I was told to remember that Navid was the richest man in Craiglang and kind of prowls the place like a panther – that’s where his arrogance comes from.

“Sid is a bit the same. He owns and runs the place, knows everyone’s business and you can imagine him knowing where all the dead bodies are hidden,” said Sanjeev, who says he’s nothing like these sarcastic characters in real life.

Having gained a first-class degree in mathematics at Glasgow University, he went on to become an actor, comedian and writer, performing on stage, radio, TV and the big screen.

But one of his most memorable challenges was giving himself six months to learn Gaelic in order to present a live Gaelic music show. “Learning Gaelic was bloody hard, you really have to sit down and immerse yourself in the language,” he admitted.

“I did Latin and French at school, but Gaelic is not instinctive – learning it was a bit like tackling a sheet of ice.

“Earlier this summer, when lockdown measures were relaxed, we managed to get away to Lewis for five days, as my wife’s family are from there.

“But I’m sorry to say I didn’t really speak Gaelic there, apart from replying when someone asked, ‘ciamar a tha thu?’ (How are you?)”

His new passion is for running, something he began after he felt lockdown was taking a toll on his mental health.

“There’s an app called Couch to 5K and mine is one of the voices recorded encouraging people to keep going, offering support, etc.

“As someone who doesn’t like running and struggles with it, the empathy in my voice is genuine.

“The app really took off during the lockdown.

“People were tweeting me on a daily basis, thanking me for encouraging and motivating them.”

Realising he needed motivation himself, Sanjeev and his son began running regularly, choosing words of encouragement from Jo Whiley instead.

So who knows? He may find himself running through Glencoe the next time he’s in the area…