More big names – including popular comedian Reginald D Hunter, acclaimed wildlife filmmaker Gordon Buchanan and top politician Vince Cable – have been announced for Scotland’s vibrant Fringe By The Sea festival.

The latest additions join a line-up that already features major attractions such as Lulu, Ed Byrne, Eddi Reader, Janey Godley, Irvine Welsh and Gail Porter, who will be at the arts fest in North Berwick, held from August 6 to 15.

Fringe By The Sea Director Rory Steel said: “Moving talks and lively conversations have become an important part of Fringe By The Sea in recent years, and we’re continuing this in 2021 with big names and inspiring locals. With just over two months to go, the excitement is building brilliantly.”

The “towering presence” of Reginald D Hunter will headline the Just The Tonic Comedy Club By The Sea on Thursday August 12, joined by Paul McCaffrey, Tom Stade and Susie McCabe.

Weird and wonderful wildlife

Meanwhile, Scottish Television presenter and cameraman Gordon Buchanan will be talking about his 30 years filming wild and wonderful creatures in remote areas of the planet in Animal Families And Me on Saturday August 7.

Gordon has taken part in challenging expeditions and adventures around the globe always with a view to raising awareness of the fragility of the world’s endangered species and habitats. He will be delving into his travels and encounters in the world of weird and wonderful wildlife, a new venue for the festival, the Belhaven Big Top.

Former Lib Dem leader Vince Cable will join former BBC Scotland political editor Brian Taylor for a Lunchtime Blether as part of the festival, which is partnered by DC Thomson Media.

Vince cites his achievements as including the world’s first-ever Green Investment Bank, support for young people through apprenticeships and the promotion of socially responsible capitalism. He also gave Strictly Come Dancing a spin, as a guest dancer in 2010.

Story of determination, cruelty and triumph

Other new guests announced for Fringe By The Sea include BAFTA-nominated international prize-winning writer, Lemn Sissay MBE. He will perform a special reading of his best-selling novel, My Name Is Why on Sunday August 8. This book tells his life story: one of neglect and determination, misfortune and hope, cruelty and triumph.

Former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan and Red magazines and co-founder of The Pool, will also feature at the festival, talking about her book The Shift. Sam looks at women over 40 and in their post-fertility years who are the most underestimated and ignored demographic in society.

Meanwhile, Fringe By The Sea organisers announced two new sponsors for the event, Glenkinchie Distillery and Johnnie Walker.

Barbara Smith, managing director of Scotland Brand Homes for Diageo said: “We are delighted for Johnnie Walker Princes Street and the Lowland home of Johnnie Walker based here in East Lothian, Glenkinchie, to be the community partner of Fringe by the Sea.”

Tickets are already selling fast for many shows, with a number of events already sold out.

For details, check www.fringebythesea.com

