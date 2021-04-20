Tom Jones, Liam Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers to perform as festivals return to Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Music fans are in for a treat this summer as two festivals make their return.

Both TRNSMT and Edinburgh Summer Sessions are boasting a packed line-up, with a host of musicians lined up to perform to fans of all ages.

First up, the summer sessions will return to the capital in August, headlined by the legendary Tom Jones.

The Voice judge’s co-star Anne-Marie will also perform against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle, with other sets including Mercury Prize winner Michael Kiwanuka and hometown heroes Travis and Simple Minds.

Australian Britpop inspired band DMA’s are also on the bill.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Rachel Joseph/ITV/Shutterstock © Rachel Joseph/ITV/Shutterstock © Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutter © David Wala/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the hugely popular TRANSMT festival will return to Glasgow Green from September 10.

Headliners Courteeners, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers will delight the crowds during the three-day event.

There will be additional performances from Primal Scream, Snow Patrol, Sam Fender, Blossoms, Dermot Kennedy, Amy Macdonald and Tom Odell, among others.

Some of the biggest breakout stars such as Inhaler, Little Simz and AJ Tracey will also enterain.

Although it normally takes place in July, organisers decided to move the weekend to September.

We’re moving from 9th-11th July to 10th-12th September! Read our statement 👇

HERE WE GOOO! 🚀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #TRNSMT2021

Last remaining tickets on sale NOW ~ https://t.co/P6LlXfghqf pic.twitter.com/YcVkfkCeY7 — TRNSMT Festival (@TRNSMTfest) March 26, 2021

A statement on social media explained: “With the possibility of some ongoing restrictions still being in place in July, we’ve taken the decision to move TRNSMT festival to September 10-12 for this year.

“We honestly can’t wait to be back on Glasgow Green with you and want to make sure TRNSMT 2021 is the best festival weekend of your life. To ensure we help keep you, our artists and our staff safe, we will continue to follow the advice outlined by the government and local council each step of the way.”