Comedians line up to bring laughter to Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre

By Scott Begbie
April 30, 2021, 2:11 pm Updated: April 30, 2021, 3:45 pm
Rising comedy star Fern Brady will bring her new show to the Tivoli in Aberdeen next year.

Three top comedians – Gary Delaney, Fern Brady and Mark Watson – are bringing their new shows to the Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen.

For Scottish-born Fern, her fierce and fearless show at the Guild Street venue on March 12 next year, will be her biggest gig in the Granite City yet.

The fast-rising star, who sold out her gig at the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival in 2019, will bring her Autistic Bikini Queen tour to the north-east.

Gary Delaney will be in Punderland when he arrives at the Tivoli Theatre.

Meanwhile, master of the one-liner Gary Delaney will make his eagerly anticipated return to Aberdeen on March 24 next year, with his show, Gary In Punderland.

One of the most sought-after joke writers in the country and longstanding Mock the Week special guest, Gary is ready to hit the road with his new show, offering his trademark quickfire gags.

Mark Watson arrives in Aberdeen next summer.

National treasure, Mark Watson will arrive at the Tivoli on July 23, with his news tour, This Can’t Be It. Expect his high-octane, observational comedy to cram in a couple of years of overthinking things, as the Taskmaster survivor hits middle age.

