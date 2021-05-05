Lulu gives Scotland’s Fringe By The Sea arts festival something to shout about

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pop legend Lulu is leading the latest big names announced for one of Scotland’s most popular festivals this summer.

Joining the iconic Scottish singer at Fringe By The Sea in North Berwick will be fellow national singing treasure Eddi Reader and top Irish comedian Ed Byrne.

They will be part of a dizzying array of talent taking part in the popular festival from August 6 to 15 – including Basement Jaxx, Janey Godley, Huey Morgan, Peat & Diesel, The Blues Band, Irvine Welsh, Gail Porter and The Poozies.

Fringe By The Sea director, Rory Steel, says “To have not one, but two of Scotland’s greatest female singers, as well as Ed Byrne, appear this year is such a coup.

“It demonstrates how Fringe By The Sea has evolved from a small weekend festival in 2008 to a festival that attracts major acts to come and perform in North Berwick.”

From Bond theme to Glastonbury

One of Scotland’s most-loved arts festivals, Fringe By The Sea, which is partnered by DC Thomson Media, will offer a line-up of more than 150 events, which will see live audiences entertained in Covid-secure environments.

Lulu will appear on Saturday August 7, 57 years after releasing her debut single Shout which catapulted her to international fame at the age of 15. Other hits include To Sir With Love, James Bond theme The Man With The Golden Gun and the Eurovision Song Contest winning Boom Bang A Bang. In 2015 Lulu appeared at the renowned Glastonbury Festival.

Eddi Reader, described by Jools Holland as: “One of my favourite singers of all time”, will be at the festival on August 15. From lead singer with Fairground Attraction to the acclaimed album, The Songs of Robert Burns, Reader’s solo career has consistently produced great work.

On August 10, Ed Byrne will be headlining a bill presented by top comedy club, Just The Tonic, joined by Jo Caulfield and Larry Dean, with host Barry Castagnola.

Rare ‘comedy club’ outing for Ed

Ed had a total sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2019, as well as major many national tours. This is a very rare chance to see him in a “comedy club” environment.

Fringe By The Sea will be staged in outdoor auditoriums – mostly covered, sideless marquees and stretch tents – allowing for socially distanced audiences of up to 500 people.

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.fringebythesea.com