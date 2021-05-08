Interactive map: Your guide to discovering the Restless Worlds kinetic sculpture trail in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen city centre has burst into life with Restless Worlds… a kinetic sculpture trail to delight the senses until May 16.

To help you discover these wonders – staged by Puppet Animation Scotland under its MANIPULATE banner in association with Aberdeen Performing Arts – here’s an interactive map.

Click on each location for a taster of each of the eight eye-catching pieces, then head out and discover them for yourselves at the five venues, all within walking distance of each each other.

They are best viewed with the accompanying soundscapes or narrations that can be downloaded by purchasing a ticket at manipulatefestival.org