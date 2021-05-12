Aberdeen’s Joyce Falconer makes a dramatic return to River City as much-loved Roisin

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen actress Joyce Falconer is set to make a dramatic return to River City as one of the BBC Scotland soap’s most-loved characters, Roisin McIntyre.

Loud, brash and with her unmistakeable Doric tones, Roisin (and Joyce) will be seen back on the streets of Shieldinch from this August and has started filming at the River City studios in Dumbarton.

News of Joyce’s return earned a round of applause from other River City actors – and the Torry quine said she was thrilled to be stepping back into a role last seen in on screen in 2008.

Joy to get to know her again

She said: “I’m delighted to be back in the River City family. No matter what else I’ve done in my career, Roisin never really left me so it’s a joy to step back on to Montego Street and get to know her all over again.”

Her no-nonsense attitude towards life made Roisin one of the show’s most iconic characters when she arrived in the series’ first year in 2002.

Roisin’s a tough quine with a big heart who knows what she wants and how to get it!”

An employee of the Lazy Rays tanning shop on Montego Street, some of Roisin’s most memorable storylines included her love affair with boss Raymond (Paul Samson), winning the lottery, her over-the-top wedding to Raymond and reunion with her secret love child Alanna (Jade Lezar), amongst others.

Joyce said: “She’s always been a brilliant role to play and I’m excited about the storylines she’ll embrace. Roisin’s a tough quine with a big heart who knows what she wants and how to get it! Still bold and brassy but expect to see another side to her too.”

Martin McCardie, BBC Studios Series Producer for River City is delighted to welcome Joyce back to the soap.

He said: “Joyce Falconer is a fantastic actress and her portrayal of Roisin McIntyre has always stuck in the minds of fans of the show.

Round of applause from other actors

“We are delighted to have her back in Shieldinch, Roisin still has a lot of living to do in River City and Joyce is an absolute delight to have as a returning member of the team.

“The other actors gave her a round of applause when we all met up in our first Zoom call for the series, and that says it all really!”

Born and raised in Torry, Joyce has had a varied career on TV, radio and theatre having trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

Another arrival for River City will be broadcaster and actor Grant Stott as a new character who will stir up the past for Shieldinch residents.

A close friend of the late Andy Gray who played loveable rogue Pete Galloway in the soap, Grant says: “Andy and I often joked about me joining the River City cast and imagined the scenarios we’d get into on screen. But life got in the way and it never quite happened.

“So to find myself part of the show which was so special to Andy – which showcased his incredible acting ability – means a great deal to me. It feels right and it’s almost like a parting gift from my dear friend Andy.”