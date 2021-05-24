Actor Martin Compston says Aberdeenshire musician’s cover of Line of Duty theme is ‘top class’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has enjoyed listening to a talented Aberdeenshire musician’s “top class” cover of the show’s theme song.

Known for creating fingerstyle covers of trending songs and theme tunes, Westhill-based Luke Gunn released his take on Line of Duty’s theme, with the show’s main stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure approving of his version.

Martin Compston, who plays Steve Arnott in the popular British TV series, tweeted to his 500k followers he thought the cover was “top class”.

This is top class 👏👏 https://t.co/4zIttp7zjx — martin compston (@martin_compston) May 21, 2021

Luke was also delighted when Vicky McClure, who portrays Kate Fleming, liked the teaser for his cover on Instagram a few days ago.

After binge-watching the first five seasons in the run-up to season six, Luke decided to create a fingerstyle arrangement of the show’s theme tune. You can listen to Luke’s cover below.

Famous singers, producers and songwriters are fans of Luke’s work

This isn’t the first time Luke’s covers have caught the attention of celebrities. When he shared his cover of Into The Unknown from Frozen 2, Oscar and Grammy award-winning songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who composed the song with Robert Lopez, said the cover was “masterful” and that she “loved it”.

Luke also released a fingerstyle guitar cover of TikTok’s sea shanty hit, which was liked by the song’s producers and watched by Scottish postman Nathan Evans who shot to fame after he shared his version of the 19th-century sea shanty Soon May The Wellerman Come on the video-sharing social media platform.

Other fingerstyle guitar covers

The musician, who currently teaches the fingerstyle technique – playing the guitar or bass guitar by plucking the strings directly with the fingertips – online, previously released covers of the Game of Thrones theme, The Lion King theme, The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights and more.