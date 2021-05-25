Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pop icon Adam Ant is to stand and deliver a gig featuring his greatest hits for his Aberdeen fans.

The legendary performer will bring his Antics tour to the Music Hall on March 5 next year, promising a string of his classic tracks plus his personal favourites.

Bosses at Aberdeen Performing Arts expect tickets for the gig to be in demand when they go on sale to the public on Friday May 28 at 10am.

Ben Torrie APA director of programming and creative projects said: “Adam Ant is a music legend and a natural entertainer so we are thrilled to be bringing him to Aberdeen as part of his latest tour.

Memorable night for all

“With such a successful career, we are sure this is going to be a memorable night for all in attendance.”

Adam Ant rose to prominence in the late 70s as frontman of the new wave group Adam and the Ants.

Their final album in 1981 produced two number one singles with Stand and Deliver and Prince Charming before the singer went solo and has since gone on to record six albums of his own.

Adam Ant boasts a career featuring 22 hit singles, eight singles in the top 40 at the same time and award wins at the Brits, Q Awards and Ivor Novellos.

Another generation coming along

The singer has toured tirelessly in recent years and is a festival favourite. Only lockdown has stopped him hitting the road to perform to his loyal fan base, old and new, who always give him a rapturous welcome.

“I don’t take that lightly, and I don’t take it for granted. I just thank everybody that has been coming and making (the shows) so successful,” he said in a recent interview.

“It’s interesting to see quite a young audience as well, so it seems to have passed down a bit. It’s good to see another generation that’s coming.”

For more information and tickets go to www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

