Two top acts from the 90s – N-Trance and Angie Brown of Bizarre Inc – are heading to the north-east to take music fans on a trip down memory lane.

They will be appearing in Peterhead as part of a Re-Live 90s event, performing at Déjà Vu nightclub on September 17.

Organisers believe the two headliners will be a huge draw with a chance to relive some iconic hits from the decade which saw Bizarre Inc smash the charts with I’m Gonna Get You and N-Trance’s Set You Free.

Russell Aitchison, who is staging the event, said: “We are thrilled to be taking Re-Live 90s tour to Peterhead. We have secured a great line up with not just one but two headline acts who were massive in the 90s and are now very much in demand again due to the recent 90s music resurgence.

Celebrate one of the best decades in music

“The last year has been tough for everyone so this will be a great opportunity for people in the Peterhead area to go out and celebrate music and life to one of the best decades of music.”

Angie Brown is best known for her vocals on the hits I’m Gonna Get You and dance anthem Playing with Knives, which she performed as a co artist with Bizarre Inc.

She has had a long and eclectic career in the industry, working with the likes of The Happy Mondays, Stereophonics, Culture Club, Chaka Khan, Kate Bush and even the Rolling Stones. She also sang the backing vocals to Mark Morrison’s unforgettable 90s chart-topper Return of the Mac.

How to get tickets for Re-Live 90s

N-trance, who will perform a DJ set at Re-Live 90s, are known for their iconic single Set You Free. It entered the UK charts on three separate occasions in the 90s. The eclectic group also had hits with their popular disco covers Stayin’ Alive, D.I.S.C.O., Shake Ya Body and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy.

In the early 2000s the group had further top 10 hits with Forever, followed by further releases Destiny and I’m in Heaven.

The Re-Live 90s night in the Blue Toon will see local legend DJ Dav kick start the event with 90s classics to warm the crowd up for a big night.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday June 2 at skiddle.com.

