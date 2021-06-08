Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hit Broadway musical The Cher Show is heading for Aberdeen in a celebration of the life and times of the iconic singer.

The show will arrive at His Majesty’s Theatre for a week-long run in October next year, promising a spectacular night, as it tells the story of the music legend’s rise to global superstardom.

The musical is packed with 35 of the pop icon’s biggest tracks and features direction from Arlene Philips, choreography from Oti Mabuse and costume design by Gabriella Slade and theatre bosses expect it to be one of the most popular shows of 2022.

“Cher is a true global megastar and the fascinating stages of her life and career are brought to life in this show by a spectacularly talented team,” said Ben Torrie, Aberdeen Performing Arts’ director of programming and creative projects.

“This is such an exciting production to be bringing to the city packed full of hit songs and really is something for us to look forward to.”

Written by Tony Award-winning Rick Elice, The Cher Show made its debut on Broadway in 2018 in a production that earned two Tony Awards and delighted fans from around the world.

It features classic hits such as Turn Back Time, I Got You Babe, Strong Enough, The Shoop Shoop Song and Believe and will run at HMT from Tuesday October 4 to Saturday October 8 next year.

The show’s UK director Arlene Phillips said: “This exciting show will be a non-stop journey of Cher’s rollercoaster life, bringing to the audience Cher’s iconic songs, glorious dance numbers, unique costumes and her epic drama. All they need to do is come along and Believe.”

How to get tickets for The Cher Show

With more than 100 million record sales, an Academy Award, an Emmy, a Grammy and three Golden Globes, Cher has been an enormous influence on pop culture.

Her Farewell Tour became the highest grossing music tour in history and she is the only artist in history to have a number one hit in the Billboard chart across six consecutive decades.

Her on-screen career started in 1971 with a weekly television show and she went on to have starring roles in Moonstruck and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Tickets for The Cher Show will go sale from Friday June 11 at aberdeenperformingarts.com

