Welcome to the first in our Sunday series of Two-Minute Masterpiece where we explore the wonderful artworks housed across the north-east.

These will range from iconic and instantly recognisable works to smaller pieces you might have walked past countless times without noticing. Telling the stories of these treasures – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

We start with Danielle Jones, museum supervisor with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums, who reveals the hidden Jacobite messages in the evocative painting, Baptism In Scotland, by John Phillip which is Aberdeen Art Gallery.

You might also like…