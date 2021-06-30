Fringe By The Sea unveils full programme of music, laughter, talk and fun

The full programme for Fringe By The Sea, one of Scotland’s most-loved arts festivals, has been unveiled.

It offers a dizzying array of more than 200 events – including music, comedy, family shows, environmental issues and well-being topics – on offer in North Berwick from August 15 to 16.

Tickets for the keenly-anticipated fest – with big names like Lulu, Gail Porter, Ed Byrne, Irvine Welsh, Eddi Reader, Vince Cable and Janey Godley – go on sale from Thursday July 1.

Fringe By The Sea director, Rory Steel, said: “Putting together this programme has been invigorating, so many performers are keen to get back out in front of audiences and people are excited to see live shows.

Something for all ages and tastes

“From a strong music line-up to a host of family-friendly shows, we’ve got a programme which offers something for all ages and tastes.”

The festival, which has DC Thomson Media as a partner, is offering a Covid-secure environment this summer, after last year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic. It will be staged at several venues throughout the East Lothian town, and promises a vibrant and exciting 10-day extravaganza.

Newly added to the already rich music strand are Mica Paris with her first album, Gospel, for over a decade; teenage singing sensation Connor Fyfe, Neu! Reekie! (with Liz Lochhead) and the fabulous folk duo Aly Bain & Phil Cunningham.

As ever family events play a big part of Fringe By The Sea. This year sees the return of Brainiac Live!; special child-friendly performances by comedians Phil Kay and Murray Lachlan Young; Alexander The Great showing off his circus skills and a return for festival favourite Mr Boom.

For those looking for new skills, the hip-hop session with Room 2 Manoeuvre will be the place to learn street dancing or try hula hooping with Rowanbank.

Laughter on the menu at Fringe By The Sea

Laughter is always on the menu at Fringe By The Sea – one of the UK’s top comedy clubs, Just The Tonic, will present two mixed bill line-ups, one headlined by Ed Byrne and the other by Reginald D Hunter. The ever-popular Simon Evans will be bringing his latest show to North Berwick.

Proving that chat is not always idle are Jennifer Crichton (editor of The Flock) and Brian Taylor (former political editor of BBC Scotland). The former will be talking to Sam Baker and Gail Porter in two separate sessions and Taylor’s Lunchtime Banter will see him meeting up with Denise Mina, Vince Cable, Richard Demarco and Jim Sillars.

Other talks include Maggie O’Farrell, Richard Holloway and Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins.

On August 15, North Berwick will welcome Storm, a 10-metre-tall mythical goddess of the sea created from recycled materials, that will celebrate our coasts and waters and the need to protect them. People who wish to see Storm on August 15 should pre-register their interest.

For more information visit www.fringebythesea.com

