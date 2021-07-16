7 Books to Add to Your Summer Reading List

Ranging from action-packed tales, nostalgic trips down memory lane, or a little holiday inspiration, here are some exciting books to enjoy this summer.

1. Explore the Munros

An informative guide from The Scots Magazine Editor, Robert Wight, Explore the Munros highlights fifty of Scotland’s most iconic mountains.

A celebration of the Scottish landscape packed with spectacular photography, tips, and detailed information, this is the perfect read for those looking to bag some Munros this summer.

2. Cooking For One and Two

A fantastic year-round guide serving up wonderful recipe suggestions season-to-season, Cooking For One and Two is from the team behind My Weekly magazine.

Featuring step-by-step instructions, hints, and tips all accompanied by wonderful photography on the side, sizzle up something delicious this summer.

Lovely summer dishes to try your hand at cooking include Chicken & Chickpea Tortilla Bowl (pictured) , Proper Veggie Burger, and a simple yet tasty Citrus Chicken, Avocado and Warm Quiona Salad.

3. Commando 60th Anniversary Bundle

Celebrating their anniversary just last month, Commando’s 60th Anniversary Special Bundle guarantees readers an entertaining summer, filled with stories of action and adventure.

Featuring four new comic books ranging from far-flung futuristic tales to a long-awaited sequel to Commando Issue 1, this is a wonderful keepsake from Britain’s longest-running war comic.

4. Little Escapes Around The World

Sit back, relax and journey around the world with a selection of holiday-themed short stories.

A great selection, enjoy each short story at your own leisurely pace in your favourite spot inside, out in the garden, or wherever your feet may take you.

5. Caravans & Motorhomes Park Guide 2021

A definitive guide to caravan parks and campsites across Scotland and the north of England, research and plan the perfect Staycation with our next entry.

Broken down into 19 regions with information on the best things to see and do, this is a must-have for any tourer.

6. We Had A Dream – Scotland Internationals in the Black & White Era

Whilst many of us have just exited the rollercoaster ride of following Scotland at the Euros, all the football brings back glorious (and not so glorious) memories from the past.

Exploring the Black & White Era, Steve Finan shares tales from the team’s notable past with the help of fantastic rediscovered photos.

Read about iconic players, managers, matches, and more throughout this wonderful trip down memory lane.

A spectacular summer read to enjoy just before next season kicks off!

7. Beholden to None

The third entry in the popular The People’s Friend Classics Collection, Beholden to None is an inspiring story sure to capture your imagination this summer.

Kathleen returns to her Scottish hometown to carve out a life for herself and her son.

Will she be able to put her past behind and lead a peaceful life?

