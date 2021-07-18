Two-Minute Masterpiece: Painting his grandmother launched James McBey’s life of art and adventure

Welcome to the latest Two-Minute Masterpiece, our exploration of the art treasures to be found and enjoyed across the north-east.

These range from iconic and instantly recognisable works to smaller pieces you might have walked past countless times without noticing.

Telling the stories of these works– and sharing their love for them – are the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

Here Sarah Ainslie, museum assistant with Aberdeen Archives, Gallery and Museums, tells how painting his grandmother launched James McBey into a glittering and acclaimed life of art and adventure.

