How to enjoy Edinburgh’s festivals from the comfort of your couch

The biggest arts festival in the world is kicking off in Scotland’s capital this weekend… but there’s no need to make the trek to Edinburgh to enjoy it.

Both the Edinburgh Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival are offering a rich array of online content and performances this year, in response to the coronavirus restrictions, as well as in-person events.

For the first time in its 74 year history, the International Festival is offering 18 full-length performances for free online.

The digital programme includes the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Nicola Benedetti, the Chineke! Orchestra, Malcolm Martineau, the National Theatre of Scotland and Talisk.

Extensive programme to enjoy from home

Fergus Linehan, Festival Director, Edinburgh International Festival said: “We are looking forward to reuniting artists and audiences once more in Edinburgh this summer, yet we appreciate that some people may not be able to join us in person this year.

“For the first time in the Festival’s history, we are delighted to offer an extensive programme of digital works for audiences across the UK and around the world to enjoy from home.”

The International Festival will be offering in-person shows and events at socially-distanced venues, but its digital offering will continue until November, including conductor Elim Chan and the RSNO.

Full details of Edinburgh International Festival At Home can be found at www.eif.co.uk/at-home

Meanwhile, the Fringe is boasting a programme of 700 shows in its “hybrid” programme, said Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

She said: “The Fringe is always a remarkable feat, but this year, it’s nothing short of extraordinary.

Shows to entertain and bring joy

“In the face of complex restrictions and enormous challenges, the Fringe community has created a diverse and engaging programme of over 700 shows to entertain us, bring us joy, and ultimately, do what culture does best: tell stories that help us understand where we are, what we’ve been through, and where we need to go.”

On offer is the Fringe’s traditional mix of comedy, drama, dance and art, ranging from the obscure to the wonderful. These go from established names like Harry Hill at digital festival shedinburgh.com, to up-and-coming artists on their way to being household names.

More than 260 shows are taking place online, providing a global platform for artists, while enhancing the Fringe’s commitment to accessibility and sustainability.

Audiences can view Fringe shows on online platforms including the new Fringe Player available via edfringe.com. The player will be accessible to audiences from August 6 with both on-demand and scheduled online shows available.

