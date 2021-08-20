Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

West End star Kerry Ellis to perform show hits and favourite songs in Elgin

By Danica Ollerova
August 20, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 20, 2021, 5:01 pm
Kerry Ellis

West End star Kerry Ellis will delight Elgin audiences when she performs a string of tunes from famous shows as well as her favourite songs next month.

The musical theatre star and leading lady Kerry will be performing live at Elgin Town Hall on September 24. This is the rescheduled date after the previous concert had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Award-winning Kerry has graced the stages of many theatres, starring as the original Meat in We Will Rock You, the musical by Queen and Ben Elton. She was also the first British actress to play Elphaba in Wicked in the West End as well as on Broadway and she also played the role of Ellen in Miss Saigon.

Kerry loves performing for Scottish audiences

Kerry Ellis
Kerry Ellis was the first British actress to play Elphaba in Wicked in the West End as well as on Broadway.

Born and raised in Suffolk, Kerry made her West End debut in the 2001 revival of My Fair Lady as an understudy for the role of Eliza Doolittle. She went on to star as Grizabella in Cats, Nancy in Oliver! and Fantine in Les Misérables.

Kerry is really looking forward to bringing her new show to the north of Scotland.

She said: “I love Scotland and whenever I have the opportunity to take a show there I jump at the chance.

“The audiences are always so welcoming and fun. I can’t wait to bring my solo show to Elgin. Get ready to laugh, cry and sing along! See you there.”

Tickets are now available for sale

