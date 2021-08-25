Free interactive family outdoor show Woodland Creatures is coming to the north and north-east

A new interactive and playful outdoor show will tour 12 woodland areas across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.
Supported by Creative Scotland’s Touring fund, award-winning Moray-based Frozen Charlotte has put together the free show for youngsters aged two to eight.
A mixture of live music and puppetry, Woodland Creatures explores children’s relationship with their local natural environment, celebrates creativity, and features a lot of audience interaction.
Children will be invited to become one of the pack, joining the Woodland Creatures in their natural habitat and assisting them in carrying out daily tasks.
Woodland Creatures features music and puppetry
During the engaging one-hour show, audiences will be seated in socially distanced nests so for families can enjoy the creative play in a “natural and safe way”.
The show’s cast includes Aberdeenshire-based actor and dancer Sara Burr, Moray-based puppeteer and circus performer Rachael Macintyre, actor and musician David Rankine, and performers Ross Watson and Simon Dunbar from Moray’s Out Of The Darkness Theatre Company.
Inspiring playfulness and exploring children’s relationship with nature
Heather Fulton, artistic director of Frozen Charlotte who also directed this production, said the show aims to “inspire playfulness” and she hopes the production will “bring joy to children and their loved ones and friends” while celebrating the region’s stunning natural environments.
Laura Mackenzie-Stuart, head of theatre at Creative Scotland which supported the show, said: “Creative Scotland is delighted to support Woodland Creatures through the Touring Fund for Theatre and Dance.
“This production stood out for its imaginative ways of incorporating current Covid-19 requirements into the production actively adding colour and intrigue into the tale and ensuring no sense of restrictions for its young audience.”
See the tour schedule below:
- August 27, Roseisle Woods, Burghead
- August 28, Sanquhar Woods, Forres
- August 29, Quarrel Woods, Elgin
- September 3, Lossiemouth Woods, Lossiemouth
- September 4, Meggs Widd, Dufftown
- September 5, Burn O’ Fochabers, Fochabers
Click here to book free tickets for the above shows.
- September 10, Culloden Woods, Culloden
- September 11, Culduthel Woods, Inverness
- September 12, Craig Dunain Duck Pond, Inverness
Click here to book free tickets for the above shows.
- September 17, Bogbeth Woods, Kemnay
- September 18, Drumrossie Woods, Insch
- September 19, Murray Park, Alfor
Click here to book free tickets for the above shows.
