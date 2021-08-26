Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
And the winners are… Doric Film Festival unveils top 2021 picks

By Scott Begbie
August 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
Cast and crew of The Feel At The Wheel - one of the 12 movies selected by Doric Film Festival 2021.
A Doric dozen of fascinating films are now available online thanks to a unique film festival that showcases the language and culture of the north-east.

The Doric Film Festival – which was launched to great acclaim in 2019 – moved online this year and was flooded with creative ideas celebrating the area’s richness and diversity on the theme of “Jist Far I Bide”.

Now the 12 selected short films can be viewed online with introductions from festival organisers and celebrity supporters, including renowned playwright Morna Young and River City star Joyce Falconer, who is making a triumphant return to the BBC Scotland soap next week.

Joyce Falconer sent a special message to the Doric Film Festival from the set of River City.

Festival director, Frieda Morrison, said she was delighted by the sheer quality and range of the films created by individuals, schools and community groups, despite the constraints imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Testament to filmmakers tenacity

“Lockdown kept hampering all the way throughout, the schools especially,” said Frieda, adding the festival had to extend its deadline three times.

Check out the 12 films selected by the Doric Film Festival 2021.

“It was a testament to their tenacity that they got their films finished and we were delighted.”

Frieda said the festival this year has no winners, as such, due to the difficulties faced. Instead, 12 films, chosen from 27 entries are being showcased. The selection covers topics ranging from comedy to nostalgia and even celebration.

The selections offered include memories of the Alford community railway, a celebration of Aberdeen karate legend Ronnie Watt, and a look at Mary Webb who wrote The Northern Lights Of Old Aberdeen.

“There was a huge amount of hours spent by people honing their craft and getting it ready,” said Frieda, who created the film festival to celebrate the Doric language and cultural identity. The 12 films for 2021 each received a cash prize to continue and develop their filmmaking.

Where to see the Doric Film Festival entries

For its first outing in 2019, the Doric Film Festival held a red carpet event at the Belmont Filmhouse, but this year, it was an online affair.

There is, however, a plus side to the festival going digital. The final ceremony and the 12 selected films can be found online and potentially seen around the world.

Frieda said: “We were humbled, inspired and bolstered by the creative methods used by our filmmakers in getting their contributions complete.

Frieda Morrison started the Doric Film Festival to celebrate the language and culture of the north-east.

“It was, therefore, imperative upon us to work hard to overcome hurdles and create this online showcase which will share the fruits of their labours with a potentially global audience thanks to its digital format.”

Find all the films – and final ceremony – here

Not that the Doric Film Festival – which has attracted a range of sponsors including the P&J, Scots Radio, Scottish Government and The Grassic Gibbon Centre – is resting on its laurels. It already has an eye to 2022 – and next month will be asking for film-makers from across the north-east to enter again.

“Entries will be opening in mid-September, so look out for it then,” said Frieda.

To find out more about the Doric Film Festival visit doricfilmfestival.com

