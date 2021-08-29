Two-Minute Masterpiece: Discover the Fox propeller’s link to the doomed Franklin expedition

The fascinating story of the Fox propeller and its link to the doomed Franklin expedition is explored in our latest Two-Minute Masterpiece.

Anthony Edwards, museum supervisor with Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums, reveals the historic importance of this artefact, which people often simply walk past at the door of Aberdeen Maritime Museum. He tells of its role in uncovering the fate of Sir John Franklin and his men and ships who vanished in the frozen Arctic seas while trying to find the Northwest Passage – a tale that was the basis of the recent BBC TV series, The Terror.

Two-Minute Masterpiece is a series featuring the north-east’s art treasures, from iconic and instantly recognisable works to smaller pieces you might have walked past countless times without noticing. Telling the stories of these works – and sharing their love for them – will be the people who see them every day, the staff at the galleries or museums where they are held.

