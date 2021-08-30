Local filmmakers selected to bring the voice of young Scotland to COP26

Young filmmakers from Banchory, Inverness and Nairn were selected to bring the voice of young Scotland to climate change conference COP26.

Scottish Youth Film Foundation (SYFF) and COP26 Principal Partner ScottishPower unveiled the team of 12 young filmmakers aged between 16 and 21 who are currently being trained to film, direct, present and produce climate change content.

The videos they create will then be broadcast daily to a global audience as COP TV during the environmental conference which takes place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

SYFF co-founder Scott Mackay who has been working with the young people this summer, said: “COP TV is a fantastic opportunity for young people to influence the climate change conversation on a global stage – to bring the voice of young Scotland to the world and the world to the young people of Scotland.

Impressed by young people’s knowledge, passion and enthusiasm

“Working with the team, I am so impressed with the knowledge, passion and enthusiasm they bring to the film-making process. They are a credit to Scotland and will be fantastic young ambassadors both to the delegates and climate change influencers we interview and to the global audience watching our daily broadcast.”

The team of filmmakers will be supported by Christie Paterson, an offshore environmental manager with ScottishPower’s parent company Iberdrola. Based out of ScottishPower’s Glasgow HQ, Christie works with Iberdrola windfarm projects worldwide, advising on how to reduce and monitor potential environmental impacts.

She said: “I think COP TV is a fantastic initiative and it’s been great to meet the team at our windfarm. There are so many great stories to tell as we journey towards net zero and I hope I can help show this group of young filmmakers all the ways we are working to help protect the environment both here in the UK and at windfarms around the world.”

Banchory, Nairn and Inverness pupils among those selected

Banchory Academy pupil Zoe Conroy hopes that COP TV will give her and other young Scots the opportunity to get their voices heard.

Jasmin Robertson agreed and added: “I have attended the Friday climate strikes at school and I aim to improve our world throughout all my creative practices. My recent art projects have looked at things like plastic pollution and reforestation.”

Inverness-based Finlay McLennan, who’s also a musician, wants to “inspire other young people to be a part of the fight for climate change through the use of film”.

Dr Sam Gardner, head of climate change and sustainability at ScottishPower, believes everyone needs to play their part in tackling the climate emergency.

He said: “We’ve already seen that the enthusiasm and determination of young people can not only influence the decision-makers but can result in real and lasting change.

“COP26 is arguably the world’s most crucial conference on climate change yet. It’s where we hope to see real action taken to cut carbon emissions and limit the rise in global temperatures.

“ScottishPower is already playing its part, investing £10billion in the UK over five years – £6 million every working day – to double its renewable generation capacity and drive forward decarbonisation.”

