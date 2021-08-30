Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Local filmmakers selected to bring the voice of young Scotland to COP26

By Danica Ollerova
August 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
COP26

Young filmmakers from Banchory, Inverness and Nairn were selected to bring the voice of young Scotland to climate change conference COP26.

Scottish Youth Film Foundation (SYFF) and COP26 Principal Partner ScottishPower unveiled the team of 12 young filmmakers aged between 16 and 21 who are currently being trained to film, direct, present and produce climate change content.

The videos they create will then be broadcast daily to a global audience as COP TV during the environmental conference which takes place in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

SYFF co-founder Scott Mackay who has been working with the young people this summer, said: “COP TV is a fantastic opportunity for young people to influence the climate change conversation on a global stage – to bring the voice of young Scotland to the world and the world to the young people of Scotland.

Impressed by young people’s knowledge, passion and enthusiasm

Videos and films created by pupils will be broadcast at COP26.

“Working with the team, I am so impressed with the knowledge, passion and enthusiasm they bring to the film-making process. They are a credit to Scotland and will be fantastic young ambassadors both to the delegates and climate change influencers we interview and to the global audience watching our daily broadcast.”

The team of filmmakers will be supported by Christie Paterson, an offshore environmental manager with ScottishPower’s parent company Iberdrola. Based out of ScottishPower’s Glasgow HQ, Christie works with Iberdrola windfarm projects worldwide, advising on how to reduce and monitor potential environmental impacts.

She said: “I think COP TV is a fantastic initiative and it’s been great to meet the team at our windfarm. There are so many great stories to tell as we journey towards net zero and I hope I can help show this group of young filmmakers all the ways we are working to help protect the environment both here in the UK and at windfarms around the world.”

Banchory, Nairn and Inverness pupils among those selected

Banchory Academy pupil Zoe Conroy hopes that COP TV will give her and other young Scots the opportunity to get their voices heard.

From left: Jasmin Robertson, Zoe Conroy and Finlay McLennan.

Jasmin Robertson agreed and added: “I have attended the Friday climate strikes at school and I aim to improve our world throughout all my creative practices. My recent art projects have looked at things like plastic pollution and reforestation.”

Inverness-based Finlay McLennan, who’s also a musician, wants to “inspire other young people to be a part of the fight for climate change through the use of film”.

Dr Sam Gardner, head of climate change and sustainability at ScottishPower, believes everyone needs to play their part in tackling the climate emergency.

He said: “We’ve already seen that the enthusiasm and determination of young people can not only influence the decision-makers but can result in real and lasting change.

“COP26 is arguably the world’s most crucial conference on climate change yet. It’s where we hope to see real action taken to cut carbon emissions and limit the rise in global temperatures.

“ScottishPower is already playing its part, investing £10billion in the UK over five years – £6 million every working day – to double its renewable generation capacity and drive forward decarbonisation.”

You might also like…

Nature projects to store carbon and restore habitats on land and sea unveiled

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]