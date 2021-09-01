Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Aberdeen Arts Centre to do the time warp for special Rocky Horror screening

By Danica Ollerova
September 1, 2021, 11:45 am
Rocky Horror

It’s not easy having a good time… but Aberdeen Arts Centre will surely delight Rocky Horror Picture Show fans with its special Halloween screening, great cocktails and a fancy dress competition.

Taking place on Saturday October 30, the King Street venue would like to invite Aberdeen’s unconventional conventionalists to the screening of the 1975 cult film and encourage them to dress up for the occasion.

Aberdeen Arts Centre manager Stephanie Walls said: “Halloween costumes are encouraged and we can’t wait to see everyone decked out in their fabulous outfits.

“Before the screening begins, those wishing to compete in the costume competition will be invited to join us on stage and there will be a special prize awarded to the best-dressed audience member of the night as voted for via a ‘clap-o-meter’ from the rest of the audience.”

Rocky Horror fans can anticipate fun

The film follows Brad and Janet who get stranded on a stormy night. They meet a houseful of wild characters when they seek shelter in a nearby castle belonging to eccentric transvestite Frank-N-Furter.

Fans can enjoy sipping on strawberry daiquiris, espresso martinis and other tasty drinks while watching the hugely popular film starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Meat Loaf.

rocky horror
Aberdeen Arts Centre manager Stephanie Walls.

Stephanie added: “We have Tim Curry’s Tantalising Treat Bag, Little Nell’s Stilettos & Lipstick Treat Bag, WWPQD (What Would Pat Quinn Do) Treat Bag, Transylvanian Treat Bag, and the Virgin Treat Bag which is alcohol-free.

“The bags will be ready and waiting for audience members to collect when they arrive and they can beat the bar queues.”

Audience participation encouraged

To make the screening even more engaging, locals can also pre-order a prop bag.

Stephanie said: “The bags will include everything from bubbles and party blowers to rubber gloves and other exciting goodies to have fun with throughout the film – we’ll even include a ‘how to’ guide so audience members will know exactly when to pull their props out and when to talk back to the screen.”

Tickets for the special screening are now on sale and can be purchased here.

In other news, Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba will star as Brad Majors in The Rocky Horror Show when it arrives at His Majesty’s Theatre from April 25 next year. Click here to find out more.

