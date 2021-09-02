Light The North: Sculpture near Codona’s inspired by the world’s oldest working sea-washed lighthouse

Artist Kym Parker’s Light The North sculpture is inspired by the lighthouse she would often see growing up in Arbroath – The Bell Rock Lighthouse – which happens to be the world’s oldest surviving sea-washed lighthouse and one of the Seven Wonders of the Industrial World.

Fittingly titled “7th wonder”, Glasgow-based Kym – owner of creative business Kilo Papa Studio – worked on the stunning sculpture for a few weeks in her parents’ backroom in Arbroath.

According to cancer charity Clan which is behind the lighthouse trail, Kym’s sculpture – located on Beach Esplanade near Codonas – has been one of the most visited lighthouses in Aberdeen.

Kym thinks that choosing a lighthouse for the charity sculpture trail “couldn’t have been more poignant” as Clan provides a light in the dark for cancer patients and their loved ones.

Light The North lighthouse provides light in the dark – just like Clan

The artist said: “I grew up in Arbroath and the lighthouse I based my design on is just off the coast of Arbroath. So as soon as I knew it was going to be a lighthouse for this sculpture trail, I knew I had to honor The Bell Rock Lighthouse.

“There’s a museum in Arbroath where my mum used to work when I was younger so I knew a little bit about it and it massively inspired the design.

“One half of the design is waves which represent the nature the lighthouse is up against and the other half represents the engineering of the lighthouse – it was built between 1807 and 1810 and it still works.”

Kym’s design is in black and white, mirroring her Kilo Papa Studio style.

She said: “I draw quite exclusively in black and white and it lends itself nicely to the lighthouse sculpture.”

Featuring small details and quotes

When you look closely, you can notice writings on the eye-catching sculpture.

“It’s facts about the lighthouse, how and where it was built and more,” said Kym.

The lighthouse also features Martin Luther King, Jr’s quote “Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that”.

Kym said: “Everything that Clan does is to provide light and support to families during their darkest days so I thought a quote about light and dark would be quite fitting and maybe force people to look up the lighthouse. I thought it would be a nice touch.”

The talented artist, who previously took part in Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail, hopes Light The North will also raise vital funds for the local charity.

Hoping to raise a lot of funds for cancer charity

She said: “Taking part in the Oor Wullie trail and having seen how much money was raised – it’s such a fantastic way to raise money because people are so involved.

“They can see the lighthouses with their kids and see parts of Scotland they have maybe never seen before. I think it’s an all-around great project and hopefully, it raises lots and lots of money for the charity.”

At the end of this year’s Light The North sculpture trail, all lighthouse sculptures will be auctioned off to raise funds for the charity so that it can continue supporting people affected by cancer.

Clan’s Light The North Farewell Weekend will take place from Friday October 29 to Sunday October 31 and the auction is planned for Monday November 1.

