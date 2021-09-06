Stereophonics release new single and announce P&J Live date

Stereophonics today return with a brand new single and a tour announcement – which includes a date at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

The Welsh rock band have kicked off their 25th-anniversary celebrations in style with the announcement of a UK arena tour which will see the band perform in 12 cities.

Stereophonics will return to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Sunday March 20, 2022 – having been one of the last bands to play the arena in March 2020.

Stereophonics return to Aberdeen

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions & marketing at P&J Live, cannot wait for Stereophonics to entertain Aberdeen fans once again.

She said: “We are thrilled to welcome Stereophonics back to P&J Live after an unbelievable night back in March 2020.

“The band are a very welcome addition to what is lining up to be an exciting 2022. I know the people of Aberdeen will give them a warm welcome back to this part of the world – we can’t wait to hear the crowds roar.”

Stereophonics have also just released Hanging On Your Hinges – the first single from their forthcoming album Oochya which will be released on March 4 next year.

After 18 months of lockdown, the band was keen to “give fans something to get a little loose to”.

With distorted question-and-answer vocals, it’s a song that draws on singer Kelly Jones’ love of garage rock.

Hanging On Your Hinges is set to be “an optimistic yet defiant howl” as the band get back to performing live.

Kelly said: “Hanging On Your Hinges was influenced by my love of early ZZ Top and darker stuff like Masters of Reality and maybe some Iggy Pop too and probably nods back to Bartender & The Thief.

“It’s the song on this album that says ‘Oochya!’ more than anything else, so it’s something we wanted the fans to hear first.

“Having done some really emotionally lead and introspective songs on the last album (Kind), we decided to come back with a bang this time, give the fans something to get a little loose to.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday September 10 from 9am.

