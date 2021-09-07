Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Acclaimed comedy musical Spuds to entertain Aberdeen fans

By Danica Ollerova
September 7, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 8, 2021, 12:33 pm
A musical tale about grief, greed, and chip grease is coming to The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.

Following sell-out performances at Glasgow’s Òran Mór as part of A Play, A Pie and A Pint, Andy McGregor’s show Spuds promises to delight Aberdeen theatre fans on September 28 at 7pm.

The show tells the story of David McGonagall, a middle-class man living in a very nice house in Glasgow. Within the first few minutes of the show his wife, and chief earner, dies – leaving David struggling to pay the bills.

Spuds to delight Aberdeen fans this month

Ewan Somers and Joanne McGuiness star in Spuds.

A chance encounter between some chips and knockoff Iron-Brew leads him and his daughter Daisy to discover Spuds which turns out to be a hallucinogenic drug.

Within days David is on the road to success, selling his wares throughout the city, but soon people start to get ill and the drug is banned. That is a major turning part in the story, and one of the reasons why it has been called “Breaking Bad with a Glesca accent”.

Show about grief and greed

Joanne McGuiness, who portrays David’s daughter Daisy, said: “David thinks he comes up with Spuds, however, it’s actually Daisy. She recognises that this is a money-making opportunity and she helps create Spuds and ears millions and millions from everybody who wants to buy them.

 

After successfully applying for Creative Scotland’s touring fund, Andy’s company Sleeping Warrior will tour the show around Scotland this autumn. A new cast member Ewan Somers has stepped in to play the part of Toni Mascarpone, the greatest chip fryer in the west.

Ewan added: “As well as Toni, I play Jonathan Smith – investigative journalist, an old man, a policeman, a henchman and a few other things as well.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

