Monifieth lass Lynne celebrates spicy side of Scots in Dundee Fringe show, Sexy As Folk

When it comes to music, Monifieth singer Lynne Campbell has a simple philosophy – “there’s nowt as Sexy As Folk”.

And she’s raring to bring her risque take on traditional music to the first ever Dundee Fringe, which kicks off September 17.

Her show, Sexy As Folk, is “foray into the rudest Dundee street songs, traditional songs from rural Angus, Aberdeenshire and further afield” which promises to shine a light on Scotland’s most “private parts” – ahem – and give these old-school songs a new lease of life.

Lynne, who has featured on STV’s Hogmanay Heroes while talking about Dundee’s Dressed herring tradition, reckons there’s a lot of empowerment to be taken from embracing the more salacious side of Scots.

“The Scots folk tradition holds all of human experience, you just have to look for it,” she says.

“And it covers one of our basest needs with great enthusiasm! There’s more material than can be crammed into a 50-minute show, but this show covers the best of our street songs, traditional ballads, music hall, and more.

“It’s a pure hoot!”

More than just a bit of fun

However, this isn’t simply a fest of filth – Lynne recognises that some of the “less jovial themes” in old street songs, such as unwanted pregnancy, can still, sadly, resonate today.

Because of that, proceeds from her show will go to the Center for Reproductive Rights, a charity that uses the power of the law to advance reproductive rights as fundamental human rights across the world.

Sexy As Folk will be a “one-nighter”, performed at Dock Street Studios on September 25 at 8.30pm.

And as a special preview, Lynne has picked some choice words from her favourite bawdy ballads to share with us (see video above). Please enjoy wickedly (and perhaps awa’ from wee ears!).

City buzzing for first ever Dundee Fringe

The inaugural Dundee Fringe has been a long time in the making, but it is finally here, founded and co-ordinated by JD Henshaw, of well-known events company Sweet Venues.

It will comprise a series of pop-up events in Dock Street Studios from September 17-26, with the line-up including treats such as Jekyll & Hyde: A One-Woman Show, a set from internationally touring comedian Aidan Goatley and, for some family fun, More Bubble Trouble with Carnoustie-based Poppy Bubbles.

Ahead of the festival, Dundee-based JD said: “It is simply the most exciting thing to be bringing the first Dundee Fringe to the city.

“Having run venues and presented work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Brighton Fringe, and internationally, it’s brilliant to get the chance to work with Dundee’s finest in my home city.”

“It’s important for me to help create a network and opportunities for local creatives year-round. After the experiences of the last year and a half, being together and sharing work with audiences feels even more essential.”

“I’m excited to work with others in Dundee to create a more sustainable fringe festival experience for everyone involved. With the city’s commitment to culture and creativity, I think Dundee is the perfect place to do this.”

For more information and tickets, visit the Dundee Fringe website.

As well as performing at the Dundee Fringe, Lynne Campbell can be found every Friday every Friday in September at 1pm on HMS Unicorn, singing shanties with Seaward Collective.