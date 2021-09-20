Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment

Olly Murs is coming back to Inverness!

By David Mackay
September 20, 2021, 10:00 am
Olly Murs will perform a selection of hits in Inverness.
Olly Murs is returning to Inverness next year for a sensational outdoor show.

The pop singer was last in the Highland capital in summer 2017 – wowing thousands with his chart-topping hits.

Now it has been announced the X Factor star  will return in August 2022 for a hotly-anticipated performance at Northern Meeting Park.

The entertainer is due to perform hits from his back-catalogue including Grow Up, Heart Skips a Beat, Troublemaker and Dear Darling.

Where can you get Olly Murs Inverness tickets?

Murs will take to the stage in Inverness on Saturday, August 13 2022.

Tickets go on sale from Friday, September 24 online from Ticketline or in-person at Cafferys Menswear in the city’s Eastgate Shopping Centre.

The concert will be part of concert promoter LCC Live’s Live in the City programme, which will also feature Deacon Blue in December 2021.

Olly Murs performing live in Aberdeen in 2019. Photo: Heather Fowlie/DCT Media

Promoter Carlie Davidson said: “It’s been a difficult 18 months or so, and to finally be able to announce this show in Inverness is really exciting.

“Olly is a born entertainer, and we love working with him.

“We had a great night with him when he performed to a sell-out crowd in Inverness in July 2017.

“His enthusiasm knows no bounds, and we love the rapport he has with his fans. It’s going to be a great family friendly night in Inverness.”

