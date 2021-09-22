Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jason Donovan has Even More Good Reasons to perform in Aberdeen

By Danica Ollerova
September 22, 2021, 5:00 pm
jason donovan

Actor and singer Jason Donovan will perform his biggest hits and fan favourites including Sealed With A Kiss and Especially For You for the first time in five years.

The Australian superstar, who rose to fame in the 80s, will head out on his brand new Even More Good Reasons tour early next month.

Originally hoping to perform in 2020, Jason had to postpone his concerts due to the ongoing pandemic.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of his successful debut album Ten Good Reasons, Jason will play Aberdeen’s Music Hall on Saturday November 13.

He said: “I’m ecstatic the tour is finally underway. We’ve had to reschedule the dates a number of times, so to be actually making plans at last is really exciting. I literally can’t wait to get on the road again. My wife can’t wait for me to get on the road again either.”

Jason’s 2016 tour, where he played his debut album Ten Good Reasons in its entirety, was a massive success.

Jason Donovan promises to deliver personal, creative and reflective show

The singer’s upcoming Even More Good Reasons tour promises to be an “emotional and exuberant night fans will never forget”.

Jason said: “I can’t wait to get out there again among my fans and deliver a new energetic show that is both personal, creative and reflective…something that is both nostalgic and just a bloody good night out.

“I’m also going to add songs from some of the musicals I’ve been part of in more recent years. I’ve resisted performing songs from shows until now, but it seems like it’s the time to get every gem out of the song box.

Jason Donovan
Jason Donovan performing at the Rewind North Festival in 2016. Photo credit: Pete Doherty/Retna.

“I’ve always thought that music is magic. There is nothing like that emotional connection of delivering a song on stage and watching an audience respond to that moment. This is what we all need right now.”

Many recognise Jason from Australian series Neighbours

Many fans know Jason as Scott Robinson from the hit Australian series Neighbours. Throughout 1988/89 – when he decided to focus on his music career instead – he released a number of popular songs including Especially For You featuring Kylie Minogue, Any Dream Will Do, When You Come Back To Me and more.

Jason recently worked on his first theatre producing project – Priscilla, Queen of the Desert – and spent the summer at the London Palladium as Pharaoh in the sold-out Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Fans may have also spotted him in Strictly Come Dancing and more recently, on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Tickets for Jason’s gig are now on sale and can be purchased here.

