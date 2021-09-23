Comedy Weekender to take place next month ahead of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival in 2022

While comedy fans will need to wait till 2022 for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival to return, a special Comedy Weekender is planned for next month.

With tickets for headliner Jack Dee on sale now, the 2022 festival – which will run from October 6 to 16 2022 – is gearing up to be the biggest yet.

But since fans have to wait for the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival a bit longer due to the ongoing pandemic, organisers Aberdeen Inspired have set up a series of festival nights and a special Comedy Weekender in a few weeks’ time.

Taking place from October 8 to 10 this year, Sara Barron, Olga Koch and Luisa Omielan will perform at locations in the city centre, while previously announced Katherine Ryan will be taking to the stage at the Music Hall.

Aberdeen Inspired delighted to confirm return of Aberdeen International Comedy Festival

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We are delighted to confirm the welcome return of the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival next year with our fantastic headliner Jack Dee.

“While it hasn’t been possible to run the 2021 festival in its entirety due to the pandemic, it’s great to have been able to reschedule some of the acts and run them as a Comedy Weekender instead.

“We’re looking forward to having a big laugh as we welcome Katherine Ryan, Sara Barron, Olga Koch and Luisa Omielan to venues in the city centre for what is shaping up to be a fantastic weekend.

“Seeing the re-opening of our cultural venues this month after such a long closure has been truly heartwarming. Comedy fans should be sure to grab their tickets soon and also take the opportunity to enjoy the wider city centre offering with some retail therapy or a meal before the show.”

Katherine Ryan and Sara Barron to kick off the festival weekender

Sara Barron will be the first comedian to take to the stage for the weekender with her smash-hit Fringe show Enemies Closer at the Lemon Tree on Friday October 8 as she tours the UK for the first time. A powerhouse live act and fast-rising star, Sara’s previous shows have sold out to major critical and audience acclaim.

In her show, Sara examines kindness, meanness, ex-boyfriends, current husbands, all four of her remaining friends, and two of her 12 enemies.

Also appearing on Friday October 8 will be the creator and star of Netflix success The Duchess, Katherine Ryan. The comedian and TV personality – who also has two global Netflix comedy specials: In Trouble and Glitter Room – will make a hugely welcome return to the stage with her new live show, Missus, at the Music Hall.

Having previously denounced partnership, Katherine has since married her first love, accidentally. A lot has changed for everyone and fans can look forward to hearing the comedian’s hilarious new perspectives on life, love, and what it means to be Missus.

Olga Koch and Luisa Omielan also confirmed for this year

On Saturday October 9, Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated comedian and star of Mock The Week and QI, Olga Koch, will perform at the Lemon Tree. With her new passport in hand, Homecoming will see Olga try to figure out who she is as an immigrant and certified teen drama queen.

On Sunday October 10, Mac’s Pizzeria will put on a night of stand-up comedy, with Danielle Patterson and Sid Ozalid entertaining the audiences. And Luisa Omielan will bring her highly-anticipated God is a Woman show to the Tivoli Theatre on the same day.

Fresh from a successful off-Broadway run, comedian Luisa already has three groundbreaking hit shows under her belt. First, she asked “What Would Beyonce Do?!” then she wondered: “Am I Right Ladies?!” and her thigh gap joke went viral with more than 45 million views. She has created a unique genre of comedy that’s a heart-wrenching journey – part rave and part rally.

Click here for more information and tickets for the Comedy Weekender, running from October 8 to 10 this year.

Tickets for the 2022 Aberdeen International Comedy Festival headliner Jack Dee are on sale and can be purchased here.