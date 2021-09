COP26 President urges governments to dip into UK’s offshore wind expertise A senior government figure has encouraged countries around the world to dip into the UK’s offshore wind knowledge.

ExxonMobil and Rosneft team up on carbon management ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and Rosneft (MCX:ROSN) have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on the assessment of lower-carbon technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their operations.

Petronas claims it will deliver trio of ‘carbon neutral’ LNG cargoes to China Malaysia’s Petronas said it will deliver three ‘carbon neutral’ liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from its Bintulu export complex to China’s Shenergy at terminals in Shanghai between October 2021 and March 2022. Still, question marks remain around whether the industry can really make LNG carbon neutral.