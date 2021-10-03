Two-Minute Masterpiece: Coded meanings in haunting painting of the Border Widow
By Scott Begbie
October 3, 2021, 6:00 am
A haunting and atmospheric painting based on a Sir Walter Scott work is the subject of this week’s Two-Minute Masterpiece
The Border Widow, by William Bell Scott, is full of coded meaning, explains Molly Speir, a museum assistant at Aberdeen Art Gallery where the painting is on display.
Inspired by the author’s tale, The Lament Of The Border Widow, the artwork is a prime example of Bell Scott’s Pre-Raphaelite style.
