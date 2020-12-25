How to make a Toblerone Martini with your Christmas chocolate

If you’ve received one too many bars of Toblerone today, here is a great way to put them to good use…
If you’re looking for a creative way to use up all that Toblerone you have somehow accumulated over Christmas morning, never fear because The Toblerone Martini is here.
The cocktail that keeps on giving, not only does it make for the perfect dessert drink, but you can also eat the garnish before, during or after you’ve had the chance to try it out. Or if you really want to, you can nibble away while sipping.
Featuring Baileys, Disaronno, vodka, honey and double cream, this cocktail from 210 Bistro in Aberdeen, is not for the faint hearted, especially after all that feasting at Christmas dinner, but it will make a great dessert drink so is definitely worth trying out if you have a sweet tooth.
Packed with sweet, luscious ingredients, this chocolatey drink is bound to be a hit with everyone of age in your household.
Toblerone Martini by 210 Bistro
Ingredients
- 25ml Baileys
- 12.5ml vodka
- 12.5ml Disaronno (or another liqueur; Frangelico, creme de cacao)
- 75ml milk
- 75ml double cream
- Dash of honey (or sugar syrup)
- Toblerone (garnish)
- Hot chocolate powder (garnish)
Method
- Add all of your ingredients to your shaker with ice (apart from the garnish)
- Shake until chilled
- Taste for sweetness – add more honey if required
- Strain into a chilled martini glass
- Garnish with a sprinkle of chocolate powder and some Toblerone
Top tips:
- Increase or decrease the honey to suit your tastes
- If you don’t have a cocktail shaker use a large, clean jar with a tight-fitting lid
