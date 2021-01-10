Sweet Treats: Bake to impress with this eye-catching blood orange cake

Did you know blood oranges are in season right now? Make the most of them with this delicious cake recipe that’s sure to turn a few heads.
It may not be something we typically associate with winter in Scotland, but citrus fruits are in season at the moment in their origin countries, meaning there is often an abundance of them in the shops.
One such fruit you might come across is a blood orange – it looks like an orange on the outside but is a deep red on the inside, almost like a grapefruit.
Not only are they very much in season, but they also make for an eye-catching addition to any dessert, such as the blood orange cake recipe below, by food and drink blogger and chef Letitia Ann Clark.
Not only does it taste delicious but its appearance will wow anyone who’s lucky enough to get a slice.
Blood orange cake
(Serves 8-10)
Ingredients
For the base:
- 1-2 blood oranges
- 100g demerara sugar
For the batter:
- 200ml olive oil, plus extra for greasing
- 200g caster sugar
- Pinch of sea salt
- 250g ricotta
- Zest and juice of 4 small blood oranges
- Juice and zest of 1 large lemon
- 4 eggs
- 100g polenta
- 150g plain flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease and line a 20cm cake tin.
- First, prepare the base of the cake. Wash the oranges and slice them into 2mm discs with a very sharp knife (you can use a mandoline or a slicer if you have them). I leave the rind on, as when cooked like this it becomes edible, but if you prefer you can remove it.
- In a small saucepan over a medium heat, melt the demerara sugar with two tablespoons water until it has dissolved.
- Simmer for a few minutes until the syrup begins to caramelise (you should smell and see the colour change to a light amber).
- Pour your syrup over the bottom of the cake tin. Arrange the slices of blood orange – as many as will fit in one layer in a pleasing pattern – on top of the syrup.
- To make the batter, whisk the oil, sugar, salt, ricotta, citrus juice and zest together in a large mixing bowl. Add in the eggs one at a time and beat until smooth.
- Add in the dry ingredients and beat until smooth. Pour the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 40-50 minutes, until golden and just set.
- Allow the cake to cool for five minutes, then run a knife around the edge of the tin and invert onto a wire rack or serving plate. Allow to cool completely before slicing.
Bitter Honey by Letitia Clark, photography by Matt Russell, Hardie Grant, priced £26.
