Midweek Meal: Tom Daley’s mushroom, thyme and paprika quiche

Once you’ve mastered the art of quiche making, you can pretty much do anything. Why not try out this recipe for a delicious weeknight meal?

Quiche is so easy to customise to your tastes and they pair well with any delicious sides you might need to use up, whether it’s salad, chips, beans, peas, sweetcorn or even some potatoes.

Created by British Olympic diver Tom Daley, this recipe is also likely to bring a whole host of nutrients to your meal.

It also uses ingredients that are easy to find in your local supermarket or likely already have in your kitchen cupboards.

Tom Daley’s mushroom, thyme and paprika quiche

(Serves 4 or more as a starter)

Ingredients

230g ready-rolled all butter shortcrust pastry

Olive oil, approx 1 tbsp

4 large eggs

300g mushrooms (chestnut work well), sliced

75ml single cream

75ml whole milk

1 tsp hot smoked paprika

A few gratings of nutmeg

2tsp thyme leaves

50g mature cheddar, grated

Salt and pepper

Method

Line the tart tin with the pastry, trim the edges, prick the base, cover with greaseproof paper and fill with baking beans or dried pulses. Bake the pastry shell for 25 minutes, until crisp, then remove the greaseproof paper and beans and set the shell aside to cool. Heat a little olive oil in a frying pan and fry the mushrooms in batches until coloured and soft. Season each batch with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, single cream, milk, paprika, nutmeg and thyme leaves. Season and stir in the cheddar cheese and the cooked mushrooms. Pour the filling into the baked pastry case and return the quiche to the oven for 35-40 minutes. When it’s ready it should be puffed up, golden and with a slight wobble in the centre. Remove the quiche from the oven and leave to cool for a few minutes before removing it from the tart tin. Serve warm with a bitter leaf salad and a French vinaigrette.

Recipe from www.eggrecipes.co.uk

