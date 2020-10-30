Recipe: Easy pumpkin and cinnamon no-churn ice cream to get your taste buds tingling for Halloween

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This recipe for pumpkin ice cream from David Hetherington is the perfect sweet way to use up any leftovers after Halloween.

Pumpkin season is one of the best times of year if you’re a foodie as there are so many great ways you can use this versatile vegetable in baking and cooking.

David Hetherington, head chef at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel, has come up with a way to appeal to our sweet tooth and has created this recipe for pumpkin and cinnamon ice cream.

David says: “We serve this great no-churn ice cream at Bridge of Orchy Hotel in the autumn months when we get our hands on some outrageously good pumpkins. After all, they are great for eating as well as carving.

“Pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes, colours vary from dark green, to yellow and obviously the classic ol’ jack o’ lantern variety. Pumpkins are naturally very sweet so lend themselves well to dessert items you might not always associate them with.

“On our autumn menu we actually pair this delicious ice cream with hot chocolate fondant and a hazelnut pumpkin seed brittle. It’s perfect and seasonal and also a great way to avoid any wastage by using up leftover pumpkin.”

Pumpkin and cinnamon ice cream

(Serves 6-8)

Ingredients

1 can of condensed milk

200g of your favourite pumpkin, cooked and pureed

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground allspice

500ml double cream

Method

Firstly, to make the ice cream base, mix the pumpkin puree with the cinnamon and allspice. This will help to make sure the spices are well combined into the mixture. Add in the condensed milk and then beat well to get rid of any lumps. Next, whip the double cream until stiff peaks form; this should take roughly 3 to 4 minutes. Fold the whipped cream into the ice cream base gently enough that you don’t knock all the air out but enough that it is all incorporated. Pour the mix into a freezer safe container and top with a piece of well-fitting greaseproof paper to help prevent ice crystals forming. Place it it in the freezer and freeze for at least 6 hours. Enjoy!

