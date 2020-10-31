Kids Kitchen: Halloween recipes the young ones can help make

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Guising on the streets is off the menu this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t throw together some fun food

Halloween is going to be a little different but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress up and have a wee party in your own house.

Keep spirits up with these ghoulishly delicious treats which are sure to make the night feel even spookier!

Halloween ghosts

(Makes 15 ghosts)

Ingredients

350g white chocolate

50g of Lizi’s Original Granola

30 sugar eyes for decoration

Raisins to decorate

Method

Using some non-stick baking paper, draw ghost shapes on the back. Break the white chocolate into chunks and place in a heatproof bowl. Place the bowl over a pan of barely simmering water and gently melt the chocolate. Remove and allow the chocolate to cool a little to room temperature. Place the baking paper, with the ghost drawings, on a large flat baking tray with the ghosts face down. Spoon 2 tsps of chocolate into the middle of each shape and use a clean spoon to nudge the chocolate round to fill in the ghostly outline. Repeat until all the ghost shapes are filled with the chocolate. Returning to the first ghost, add another layer of chocolate on top in the same way with teaspoons so they become thicker. Put the granola into a clean bowl and using a clean teaspoon, sprinkle some of it across the bottom of each ghost. Give each ghost two sugar eyes and a raisin for a mouth. Carefully put the whole tray of ghosts into the fridge to set for at least six hours or overnight.

Lizi’s Original Granola: RRP £3.69 for 500g, available from Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s.

Halloween slime popcorn

(Serves 8)

Ingredients

10 mins to prepare and 10 mins to cook, plus cooling time

1 tbsp vegetable oil

75g popping corn

200g white chocolate

2 tsp green food colouring

70g white chocolate buttons

1 tube black or dark chocolate writing icing

Directions

Line a baking tray with baking paper and set aside. Heat the oil in a large pan over a medium heat. Once hot, add the popping corn and cover with a tight-fitting lid. Leave for five mins, shaking the pan a few times to prevent it from burning on the bottom, until all the corn is popped. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool. Put the white chocolate in a heatproof bowl with the green food colouring. Set the bowl over a pan of simmering water and stir occasionally until the chocolate has melted and has turned an even green colour. Pour the melted chocolate over the popcorn in the pan and toss well to coat.

Tip the popcorn out on to the lined baking tray and spread out in an even layer.

Leave for 45-60 minutes for the chocolate to set. Meanwhile, place the chocolate buttons flat on a plate or tray and add a dot of writing icing on top of each one to make them look like eyes.

To serve, transfer the set popcorn to bowls and place the chocolate eyes on top.

Recipe courtesy of Tesco.

Cheesy witch fingers with a ‘blood’ dip

(Makes 14 fingers)

Ingredients

1 x 145g pack pizza dough mix

30g strong cheddar, finely grated

7 blanched almonds

1 slice pepperoni, cut into 7 triangles

For the ‘blood’ dip:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small garlic clove, crushed

400g tin plum tomatoes

1 pinch caster sugar

Method

Make up the pizza dough as indicated on the pack, using 90-100ml warm water to create a soft, but not sticky, dough. Knead for five minutes until elastic. Knead in the finely grated cheese. Line a baking tray with nonstick baking paper and preheat the oven to 375F/190C/170 fan/gas mark five. Divide the dough into 14 equal portions. Roll each piece into a long, “finger” shape, making sure there are slightly wider areas to make a spooky knuckle or two. Place on the baking sheet and firmly press a single almond or triangle of pepperoni into the end to make a spooky nail. Bake for about 15 minutes, until pale golden and risen. To make the dip: Warm the olive oil in a pan over a medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for a minute before adding the tomatoes and a pinch of sugar. Mash the tomatoes in the pan with the back of a wooden spoon and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until thick. Cool slightly and serve alongside the witch’s fingers, for dipping.

Recipe courtesy of Tesco.

