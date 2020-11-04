Midweek meal recipe: Vegan dal with coconut chutney

Something went wrong - please try again later.

November is World Vegan Month, so what better way to kick it off than with this delicious pea dal and coconut chutney?

This recipe was supplied by Yes Peas!

Pea dal and coconut chutney

© Supplied

Ingredients

500g frozen peas

3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

2 cm piece of ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

2 green chillies, seeds in, roughly chopped

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tsp black mustard seeds

2 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 onion, finely chopped

400ml can coconut milk

6 curry leaves (optional)

2 tsp garam masala

Small handful chopped fresh coriander leaves, to serve

Coconut chutney, to serve

For the coconut chutney:

25g desiccated coconut

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tbsp tamarind paste

1 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp of Vegan Greek yoghurt

chopped coriander

Sea salt and black pepper

To temper the dal (optional):

1 tbsp vegetable oil/ghee

2 dried red chillies

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp coriander seeds

6 curry leaves

Method