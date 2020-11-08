Pumpkin recipes: Carve out some treats with the remainder of the season’s bounty

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

Pumpkins are still in season, meaning we can still use them in various recipes – why not try these out for size?

It’s still autumn, which means pumpkins are still very much in season and now that Halloween is out the way, it may be tricky to think of ways to use up the remainder of the season’s bounty.

Well, thanks to Tesco, we now have three yummy ideas for using pumpkins, that you probably won’t be able to get enough of.

Pumpkin pie

(Serves 16)

Ingredients

200g plain flour

1 tsp ground cinnamon (optional)

125g butter

2 tbsp icing sugar

For the filling:

180g caster sugar

1½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground ginger and ½ tsp mixed spice

3 eggs

1 x 425g can solid pack pumpkin or 450g diced pumpkin, cooked and sieved

200ml double cream

For the topping:

200ml double cream

1 orange, zested

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 425°F/220°C/200°C fan/Gas Mark 7. Make the pastry by mixing together the flour and cinnamon. Rub in the butter and stir in the icing sugar. Add enough water (about 7 tsp) to mix to a stiff dough. Roll out the pastry until it is large enough to line a 23cm x 23cm x 5cm deep pie dish. Pinch the edge of the pastry. Roll out any trimmings and, using a small cutter, stamp out leaf shapes. Attach to the rim of the pastry using a little water. Chill for 15 minutes. Line the pastry with foil; fill with baking beans and bake blind for 8 minutes. Remove the foil/beans and return to the oven for 2-3 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 325°F/170°C/150°C fan/Gas Mark 3. To make the filling, put the pumpkin and all other filling ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Pour into the pastry case and bake in the oven for about 1 hour until the filling is set. Remove and leave to cool. To serve, whisk the cream until thick. Spoon on to the pie and scatter over the orange zest.

Twice-baked pumpkin

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

2kg pumpkin

2 tbsp olive oil

125g bulgur wheat, rinsed

300ml hot vegetable stock

1 onion, roughly chopped

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Small bunch flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Small handful chives, roughly chopped

100g pack firm goat’s cheese, cut into 1cm pieces

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 400°F/200°C/180°C fan/Gas Mark 6. Slice the top quarter off the pumpkin, scoop out the seeds and discard. Put the pumpkin on a baking tray and brush the inside with 1 tbsp olive oil. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, put the wheat in a heatproof bowl and cover with the hot vegetable stock. Cover and set aside for 20 minutes; drain well. Heat the remaining tbsp of olive oil in a small frying pan over a medium-high heat. Add the onion and fry for 1 minute before adding the garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes, until softened. Stir the onion mixture, parsley and most of the chives and goat’s cheese into the bulgur wheat; season well. Remove the pumpkin from the oven. Reduce the oven to 350°F/180°C/160° fan/Gas Mark 4. Spoon the mixture into the pumpkin and top with the remaining cheese. Return to the oven for a further 30 minutes, or until golden. Serve scattered with the remaining chives.

Pumpkin latte

(Makes 1)

Ingredients

2 heaped tbsp pumpkin purée

1 tbsp soft brown sugar

¼ tsp mixed spice and quarter tsp cinnamon

250ml whole or semi-skimmed milk

2 shots espresso coffee

Whipped cream and cocoa to serve (optional)

Method