Weeknight recipe: Scotch Beef kebabs bring a little spice to dinner

Quick, nutritious and perfect for a winter’s evening, this recipe is bound to become a new favourite.

From Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) comes a recipe that’s guaranteed to add a little spice to midweek meals – a Scotch Beef PGI kebab.

The cubes of beef for the skewers are crafted from Scotch Beef PGI bavette or sirloin steak, a meat produced in Scotland to some of the highest production and welfare standards.

It has a wholesome flavour that perfectly matches the array of seasoning and spices added to it to make this a light and spicy meal for the whole family to enjoy.

Kirsty Fox, from QMS, said: “Our Scotch Beef steak is known for its superior quality and putting it together with the blend of spices, seasoning and couscous is sure to make this recipe a home comfort not to be missed out on.”

Scotch Beef PGI kebabs

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

600g Scotch Beef PGI bavette steak or sirloin steak, trimmed and chopped into 3cm cubes

2 tsp allspice

2 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp garlic granules

½ tsp grated nutmeg

1 tsp celery salt

80ml rapeseed oil

2 peppers, chopped into 3cm chunks

2 red onions, chopped into 3cm chunks

250g couscous

15g fresh coriander, finely chopped

Sea salt and black pepper

8 x wooden or metal skewers

Method

In a large bowl mix the allspice, smoked paprika, garlic granules, celery salt, nutmeg and rapeseed oil together. Season with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Add the Scotch Beef chunks and mix well. Ideally let the marinated beef rest for two to three hours ahead of cooking. Thread the beef and vegetables on to the skewers. Alternate pieces of beef and vegetables until all of the ingredients are finished. Grill on a medium to high heat for 12 minutes. Turn the kebabs once while grilling. For the couscous: Prepare the couscous by following the on-pack instructions. Mix the chopped coriander into the couscous and season to taste. Serve the couscous in a bowl or plate and place the kebabs on top. If using wooden skewers soak them in water for 40 minutes before cooking.

For more Scotch Beef recipe ideas visit www.scotchkitchen.com

